Federico Chiesa was once again missing from Liverpool’s squad as they beat Tottenham 6-3, and Arne Slot has now revealed the real reason why.

Liverpool’s demolition of Tottenham didn’t require the services of Chiesa, with the Reds’ other attackers taking it up on themselves to make the opposition’s day a nightmare to forget.

Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez both came off the bench to add to Ange Postecoglou’s worries, but Chiesa was absent – a shame given it would have been an ideal game in which to get him minutes after a healthy lead had been established.

Before the match, reporters claimed this was just due to him not being selected by Slot. The coach revealed after Sunday’s match, though, that Chiesa’s non-attendance was due to sickness.

Slot explained: “Sick. Ill, unfortunately for him because he had some minutes against Southampton, but unfortunately, he was sick in the last two days and today as well so we couldn’t bring him to the game.”

It is unclear whether he will be available to play against Leicester on December 26, though the four-day gap will likely mean an illness has cleared up by Boxing Day.

In any case, he isn’t in line to start due to the form of Liverpool’s other attackers, but if Liverpool can race into another lead, like against Tottenham, it could serve as an opportunity for game time.

Since arriving on Merseyside, Chiesa has only played 123 minutes due to a collection of injury issues that have seen him effectively have to re-find his fitness midway through the season.

“He definitely is [getting stronger],” Slot said of the 27-year-old on Friday.

“You see him on the pitch now, it means he’s getting stronger and better. He had to adapt for quite a long time. I’ve said so many times, as expected if you miss team training sessions for so long.

“And then you go to a league where the intensity is so high as well, and to a team who plays with a lot of intensity.

“He is getting stronger, but he’s also facing a lot of competition in the right-wing position!”

Slot was also asked about the fitness of Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate, replying with a firm “no” to any suggestion they could play against Leicester.