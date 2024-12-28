Liverpool’s next festive assignment sees them head to West Ham, but how much pressure is Julen Lopetegui under?

The Reds won 3-1 at home to Leicester on Boxing Day, ensuring that they went seven points clear at the top of the Premier League before Arsenal later reduced the gap to six.

Next up for Arne Slot‘s table-topping side is a trip to West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Hammers have had a season to forget so far, sitting 13th, but they did win 1-0 away to Southampton in their last outing.

Ahead of the match, TIA spoke to West Ham fan James Jones (@ByJamesJones) to get the lowdown on the Hammers, Slot’s start at Liverpool and the key battles on Sunday.

How happy are you with West Ham’s season so far?

I can’t say I’ve been too pleased with the season so far, especially off the back of the four years we’ve just enjoyed under David Moyes.

In fairness, we knew it was going to be a transitional season, though.

Still, despite things beginning to improve over the last few weeks, it hasn’t been a happy transitional period up to this point.

Is Lopetegui the right man for the job?

I don’t think he is. Things have got better lately, but it’s just so hard to see a future where Julen Lopetegui is leading us to top-six finishes and fantastic European runs.

It’s not like I think he can’t achieve something like that, I just don’t think he’ll be given enough time long-term to get us to that point.

He’s not popular with the fans, and as a result, I fear the pressure on his shoulders will always be waiting to come down heavy on him after a couple of bad results.

Eventually, the board will be under more pressure to make a change.

What’s the aim for the season now?

A few weeks ago, it was simply to ensure we’re not sucked into a relegation dogfight.

Now, I’m looking at the Premier League table and wondering if we could sneak a top-10 finish against all odds.

Two weeks ago, we were 14th, but just a couple of wins off the top seven, so we’re not exactly out of the conversation.

It’s just so hard this year because so many teams are competing for the top 12 spots.

Who have been West Ham’s best players? Who has struggled?

There haven’t been many superstar performers this season, but Jarrod Bowen is doing well as usual.

Meanwhile, Max Kilman, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tomas Soucek and Crysencio Summerville have also impressed.

Lucas Paqueta has been a disappointment, while Guido Rodriguez simply struggles with the pace of the Premier League.

What are your thoughts on Arne Slot at Liverpool?

I’m really surprised at how well he’s done so far.

I looked at Liverpool’s summer business and thought he would struggle as a result.

So many managers who follow a club legend find it difficult, but he’s taken the players up a level from last season, which has been so impressive.

He’s also an incredibly likeable bloke.

How do you assess the title race?

It’s Liverpool’s to lose at the moment, isn’t it?

Arsenal keep dropping points, Chelsea have just lost at home to Fulham as I write this, and Man City appear to have completely forgotten how to play football.

If Liverpool don’t win it from here, I’ll be astounded.

What is your favourite and worst memory of games against Liverpool?

There are not many favourite memories, to be fair.

The one that always stands out is the 3-0 win at Anfield in 2015.

It was our first at Anfield in over 50 years and it came at the start of one of the most memorable seasons of my life so far – the final year at Upton Park.

My worst memory just has to be the 2006 FA Cup Final.

For years after that game I felt like it would be the closest I’d ever get to seeing West Ham lift actual silverware in my lifetime.

Now that we’ve won something the pain from that day hurts a little less, but it’s still a horrible, horrible memory.

Looking ahead to Sunday, where will the key battles take place?

Soucek and Rodriguez will be suspended, so our midfield is going to be pretty weak, so I don’t think Liverpool will have much problem playing through the middle.

Defensively, we’re still very vulnerable – we’ve averaged roughly 18 shots conceded per game over the last five or six games, and that’s what terrifies me ahead of this game.

Allowing teams like Leicester, Wolves, Bournemouth, Brighton and Southampton to have so many shots is completely different to allowing Liverpool the same thing.

What’s your prediction?

We’re unbeaten in four games and have improved a lot over the last two months, but I just don’t see us building on that run here.

It’s a bit of a free hit for us.

Liverpool should run riot, but I’m going to try to remain semi-positive by predicting a 3-1 Reds win.