Liverpool delivered a major statement against Man City, with the media saying the 2-0 victory puts the Premier League title “within reach.”

Arne Slot‘s dream start to life as the Reds’ head coach continued on Sunday, as his side comprehensively outplayed the reigning champions.

Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah got the goals for Liverpool, and had it not been for missed chances by the hosts the scoreline could have been even more convincing.

Here’s how the media reacted to the Reds’ priceless victory.

This was ruthless by Liverpool, who are now firm title favourites…

Jason Burt of the Telegraph could only laud the Reds’ brilliance:

“For 20 minutes Liverpool played good old fashioned Jürgen Klopp football as they tore into Manchester City. It was rock and roll. Heavy metal. Full throttle. And City could not cope. “Liverpool scored once. They could have scored six times. If the game was won in that period then it was not lost – or drawn – in the next 70 minutes as they showed Arne Slot football. “A bit more control but still plenty of threat and so they wrapped it up with 12 minutes to go. “What a performance. What a win. What a hammering for City.”

Liverpool journalist David Lynch described the win as a “demolition job,” even if the game felt finely poised in the second half:

“Because it wasn’t wrapped up until late on, you might be fooled into thinking that was a tight game. “But it wasn’t, it was a demolition job that confirmed Manchester City won’t be anywhere near a title race that Liverpool are now nine points clear in.”

James Pearce was similarly impressed by the nature of the Reds’ triumph:

“Such an impressive, dominant display from the Reds. More energy, more quality, more desire in all departments.”

Phil McNulty of BBC Sport said this was arguably Liverpool’s best outing under Slot to date:

“Liverpool’s performances have been on a rapid upward curve after a start under Arne Slot that was more solid than spectacular, but in the past week they have moved on to new, higher levels of performance. “If the emphatic manner in which Real Madrid were dismissed at Anfield on Wednesday was the biggest statement to that point, there is a strong argument that this was their best display yet under the studious Dutchman Slot. […] “The noise rolling down from the Anfield stands throughout the game, especially at the final whistle, merely adds to the feeling that this season could become something very special for Liverpool.”

This is really starting to feel like Liverpool’s title to lose now…

The Guardian‘s David Hytner focused on City, suggesting that Liverpool’s title hopes are now looking very strong:

“When times have been tough in the past for Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, there has always been the sense that they will pull through; it will be OK. “Almost to the extent there has been little dramatic tension around them, only inevitability. Not now. “The City machine looks broken, the certainties that have driven them for so long absent, the control gone. “They got exactly what they deserved here – another defeat, a sixth in seven matches in all competitions, and it is very difficult to see them defending their Premier League title.”

Richard Jolly of the Independent was similarly dismissive of City in their current guise:

“There was a lull in the noise, a break in the Anfield atmosphere, when a defiant chant emerged from a corner near Stefan Ortega’s goal. “‘City, City, the best team in the land’, came a chorus first aired in the years when the notion was fanciful. “For much of the last few years, they have often been branded, sometimes by opponents, as the best team in the world. “Now that description is outdated, inaccurate, almost mocking. Now they are behind Brighton in the table, 11 points adrift of Liverpool, their title race run weeks before Christmas. “They have lost six of their last seven games in all competitions, not won against anyone since Erik ten Hag was still Manchester United manager.”

Finally, the Mirror‘s Nathan Ridley assessed the situation, admitting that title glory feels increasingly likely for Liverpool: