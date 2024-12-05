Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo has revealed that he has discussed his lack of playing time with Arne Slot, as he continues to show his admirable team ethic.

The Japanese became an important player during Jurgen Klopp‘s final season in charge, making 43 appearances in all competitions.

Endo has found playing time under Slot harder to come by, however, being limited to just six outings and 20 minutes of action in the Premier League this season.

Speaking on Red Machine – The Wataru Endo Podcast, however, the 31-year-old was relaxed about his squad status, revealing a chat with Slot after he recently praised his player’s attitide.

“I’ve talked with him, he told me the same thing he said in that interview,” Endo said.

“So, I think that’s what I need to do at the moment and I’m so grateful that he knows that I always try to work hard on the pitch.

“It’s good that he came to me to talk about that.

“To play for Liverpool is not easy, so the manager told me that we needed everyone.”

A key figure as the season goes on?

Endo is well down the midfield pecking order under Slot, with Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai and Harvey Elliott all superior options.

That’s not to say that the Japan international won’t have a key role to play as the season goes on, however, with Slot saying of him after the 3-2 win at Southampton:

“Wata Endo came in, maybe only for 10 minutes. But he was important in that ten minutes with the amount of balls he won and the effort he put in. “So, that’s what in the end makes the team strong and that’s what we need.”

Legs will tire as a relentless campaign goes for Liverpool, so Endo’s experience and tenacity will be needed in midfield, especially if injuries affect certain individuals.

He showed last season what an asset he can be, and while it’s understandable why supporters will hope not to see him too much, he has been dependable when called upon.

The upcoming Champions League clash at Girona (December 10, 5.45pm GMT) and trip to Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals (December 18, 8pm) should act as great opportunities to throw Endo in.