Liverpool travel to St James’ Park to play Newcastle as they seek to retain their nine-point advantage at the top of the Premier League. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

After a joyous week for Liverpool supporters, in which the Reds beat the English champions and the European champions, the Reds face another tough few days, starting with an away match at Newcastle.

With another difficult away test to come, in the Merseyside Derby against Everton on Saturday, maintaining the winning run could be a big ask.

However, if there is one team on the planet at the moment who can come through this week with another six points, it is Arne Slot‘s Liverpool.

The match gets underway at 7.30pm (GMT) – or 2.30pm in New York, 11.30am in Los Angeles, 6.30am (Thursday) in Sydney, 11.30pm in Dubai and 10.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Newcastle vs. Liverpool is live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, which is available to live stream with Amazon Prime here.

Live audio commentary of Newcastle vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

US Viewers

Newcastle vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which are available to live stream with Peacock here.

Canada Viewers

Newcastle vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Fubo TV in Canada, which is available to live stream with Fubo TV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Newcastle vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

You can find live listings for Newcastle vs. Liverpool around the world on Live Soccer TV’s website here.

