Liverpool meet Tottenham in the Premier League in the knowledge that a win will keep them at the top of the table on Christmas day. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

For the fourth time this month, Arne Slot‘s side are on the road as they head to north London to meet Ange Postecoglou’s 10th-placed Tottenham.

The Liverpool boss spoke glowingly of his counterpart in the lead up to this fixture, but he will no doubt be hoping to prey on their vulnerabilities at the back amid eight injuries.

Here’s hoping this visit to Spurs is a lot less dramatic than the last and returns all three points. Into these, Reds!

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (GMT) – or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 3.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 8.30pm in Dubai and 7.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Tottenham vs. Liverpool is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky Sports here.

Live audio commentary of Tottenham vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Tottenham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Telemundo and USA Network in the US, which are available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Live audio commentary of Tottenham vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Canada Viewers

Tottenham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Fubo TV in Canada, which is available to live stream with Fubo TV here.

Live audio commentary of Tottenham vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Tottenham vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

You can find live listings for Tottenham vs. Liverpool around the world on Live Soccer TV’s website here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

You can follow all of today’s action and all of 2024/25 with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.