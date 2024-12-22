Arne Slot has unsurprisingly restored his key names for Sunday’s Premier League clash at Tottenham, with seven changes from the midweek win over Southampton.

With Carabao Cup duties out of the way for 2024, the Reds can again focus on the league as they look to consolidate their place at the top of the table.

Slot made eight changes to his starting lineup for Wednesday’s 2-1 win at St Mary’s and there are seven more this afternoon.

Alisson is among those to return, the Brazilian starting behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and, back from suspension, Andy Robertson.

Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai were both given the night off in midweek and are straight back in, joining Alexis Mac Allister in midfield.

Also rested were Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz, who are named in attack along with Diogo Jota.

There is no place on the bench for Federico Chiesa, with the Italian’s fitness still being managed after a return to action in midweek.

Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou has named an unchanged side from Tottenham‘s 4-3 win over Man United in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Thursday.

That means the same 11 players who started that chaotic victory also start against the league leaders less than 72 hours later.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Substitutes: Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Nyoni, Elliott, Jota, Nunez

Tottenham: Forster; Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Solanke

Substitutes: Austin, Reguilon, Udogie, Dorrington, Bergvall, Olusesi, Werner, Johnson, Lankshear