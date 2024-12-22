Arne Slot‘s Liverpool face another tricky test as they travel to play an inconsistent but dangerous Tottenham team. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Sam Barrott.

Teams

Tottenham: Forster; Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Solanke

Subs: Austin, Reguilon, Udogie, Dorrington, Bergvall, Olusesi, Werner, Johnson, Lankshear

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Quansah, Nyoni

