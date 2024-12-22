➔ SUPPORT US
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 22, 2024: A general view before the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  

LIVE: Tottenham vs. Liverpool – Follow the Premier League clash here!

Arne Slot‘s Liverpool face another tricky test as they travel to play an inconsistent but dangerous Tottenham team. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Sam Barrott.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Watch Tottenham vs. Liverpool – Live Online Streams

Teams

Tottenham: Forster; Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Solanke

Subs: Austin, Reguilon, Udogie, Dorrington, Bergvall, Olusesi, Werner, Johnson, Lankshear

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Quansah, Nyoni

Our coverage updates automatically below:

