Arne Slot gave four youngsters their Champions League debuts in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to PSV Eindhoven, with three of those players breaking records.

Slot made nine changes to his starting lineup against PSV, with only Andy Robertson and Cody Gakpo retained from the 4-1 victory over Ipswich days previous.

It came with nine key players left back on Merseyside and a crop of academy talents called up to the first-team squad.

Jayden Danns and James McConnell made their Champions League debuts as starters, while both centre-back Amara Nallo and midfielder Trey Nyoni came off the bench.

While it concluded with only their third defeat of the season, Liverpool still emerged top of the Champions League‘s league phase, with Slot hardly concerned with the result.

More than anything it was another productive exercise and proof that, despite the changes and the inexperienced players involved, the Reds could still compete with the Dutch champions.

Danns and Nyoni break records

In making not only his Champions League debut but also his full debut for the club, Danns became the youngest-ever player whose first start for Liverpool came in European competition.

The striker’s previous eight appearances came as a substitute, but at 19 years and 13 days old, Danns broke a record previously held by Martin Kelly (19 years, 176 days).

It was a difficult night for Danns leading the line, with the youngster coming in for physical treatment by the PSV defence.

According to FotMob, he won only two of his nine duels (22.2%), including four unsuccessful dribbles, with no touches in the opponent’s box and just one shot on goal – that being blocked.

Meanwhile, Nyoni replaced Robertson with 64 minutes on the clock, with the teenager also making his first appearance in the Champions League.

And aged 17 years and 213 days, Nyoni eclipsed Phil Charnock’s record as the youngest-ever player to feature for Liverpool in Europe – Charnock had held that title for almost 33 years.

Nallo’s forgettable night

Unfortunately for Nallo, what will have been a dream night unravelled in just four minutes as the 18-year-old defender was shown a straight red card.

Despite there being a VAR review there was little debate over whether the dismissal was deserved, his attempted challenge missing the ball completely and striking Johan Bakayoko in a delicate area.

Per Opta’s Michael Reid, Nallo not only became the youngest-ever player to be sent off for Liverpool – beating Michael Owen‘s record – but also the first in the club’s history to be red-carded on his senior debut.

Also the first player in Liverpool's history to be sent off on his senior debut. https://t.co/yNvUEsxUOx — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) January 29, 2025

Nallo touched the ball twice in his four-minute outing, completing one of his two attempted passes, losing both of his duels and, obviously, committing one foul.

It was far from the night he will have hoped for, but it is clear that Nallo is a player regarded highly within the Liverpool setup – already captain of the U21s and now rewarded with a first-team debut.

The hope is that he is not negatively impacted by his experience in Eindhoven, as there should be many more opportunities to come for the No. 65.

