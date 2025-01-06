Liverpool are likely to allow a number of fringe players to depart in the January transfer window, with the club expected to sanction more loans in particular.

It has been a surprisingly busy start to the window for Liverpool, who have recalled two players from loan, selling one, as well as extending another loan and rejecting bids for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ben Doak.

There is a sense that a £15 million offer for Alexander-Arnold was not the last we will hear from Real Madrid this winter.

And elsewhere, Liverpool could agree a number of deals for players who have found themselves on the margins as part of their academy ranks this season.

Three players who are considered part of the wider first-team squad could head out in pursuit of much-needed first-team experience, namely striker Jayden Danns, midfielder James McConnell and goalkeeper Harvey Davies.

Danns and McConnell were both slated for temporary moves in the summer only for injury to rule those out, but interest is likely to be revived mid-season.

Derby, Plymouth and Cardiff have all been credited with an interest in Danns, while Derby were also monitoring McConnell along with Hull, Blackburn, Huddersfield and Birmingham.

Davies spent last season on loan with Crewe in League Two but stayed with Liverpool for the first half of the season as a training goalkeeper with the first team.

But with Fabian Mrozek back from a spell with IF Brommapojkarna and there high hopes for 17-year-old Kornel Misciur, the decision could be made for Davies, 21, to head out on another loan.

Liverpool began the campaign with four ‘senior’ outfielders in their U21s, including midfielder Tom Hill, who is considered an over-age player at that level.

James Norris, Dominic Corness and James Balagizi – the latter fit again after a long-term hamstring injury – will all be over-age next season and this is therefore a crucial juncture.

The club can be expected to entertain offers for all four players, with any temporary or permanent moves freeing up space in Barry Lewtas‘ squad for high-profile youngsters to step up.

Liverpool will, of course, be minded not to leave themselves short in terms of departures, with Norris having already made the first-team squad for two matchdays owing to injuries to Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

One player who will almost certainly leave is goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski, 21, who was set to spend the campaign on loan with Cypriot side Spartakos Kitiou only for the deal to fall through due to paperwork issues.

Ojrzynski is back on Merseyside and playing an active part in training but will be seeking opportunities elsewhere as soon as this month.