Arne Slot has explained why any decision over loan moves for Liverpool’s James McConnell and Jayden Danns will be “pushed towards the end of the window.”

While the winter transfer window does not close until 11pm on February 3, the end of January highlights a lack of business from Liverpool so far.

As it stands there have been only been moves for Marcelo Pitaluga (Fluminense, free), Tom Hill (Harrogate, free) and Calvin Ramsay (Kilmarnock, loan), while Kaide Gordon‘s loan spell at Norwich has been cut short.

There is expected to be more movement before deadline day, including a switch of loan clubs for Stefan Bajcetic, who will be leaving Salzburg.

But the extent of any first-team business may be limited to potential moves for McConnell and Danns, with the youngsters attracting loan interest from the Championship.

Asked on Friday whether any decision had been made yet over their futures, Slot replied: “These are also ongoing discussions we have.

“You know how it is in football, yesterday can be different from today and tomorrow.

“If I can give you a certain answer now and – of course, we are not hoping that this is going to happen – if they then leave the training pitch and we are three injuries along the training session then it’s going to be a different answer.

“So it’s a process we are discussing a lot about and these decisions will be pushed towards the end of the window – which is almost there.”

Slot facing McConnell conundrum

Slot intimated after McConnell’s impressive display against PSV Eindhoven in midweek that he would prefer if the midfielder stayed as part of his squad.

However, he also conceded there could be a school of thought over allowing the 20-year-old to head out for further first-team experience before returning to fight for a place, as is expected to be the case for Danns.

Liverpool are in a strong position when it comes to injuries at present, with Diogo Jota, Joe Gomez and Darwin Nunez back training and only Curtis Jones out.

But it stands to reason that Slot and the club’s decision-makers will hold fire when it comes to decisions over fringe players until very late in the window.

According to the Mail‘s Lewis Steele, Championship trio Swansea, Derby and Blackburn have enquired over a deal for McConnell along with League One promotion candidates Wycombe.

Blackburn are also interested in Danns, with Preston and Stoke other suitors, while Plymouth were believed to be close to signing him in the summer before he suffered a back injury.