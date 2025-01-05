Liverpool will be without Darwin Nunez when they travel to Nottingham Forest on January 14, with the striker suspended after picking up five bookings in the Premier League.

Nunez was shown a yellow card during Sunday’s clash with Man United, meaning the Uruguayan has earned a one-match suspension for domestic games.

His foul on Matthijs de Ligt means he will now sit out of the clash against Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, following previous bookings against Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle and Fulham.

Those five bookings have come in Nunez’s last 11 appearances in the league, which could raise a concern for Liverpool head coach Arne Slot.

Nunez has been a regular for Slot so far this season but is yet to hold down a first-choice role, with Diogo Jota and at times Luis Diaz preferred as No. 9s.

But his absence will still be felt at the City Ground, with fewer options for Slot to rotate four days before the league trip to Brentford the following Saturday.

Nunez was not the only Liverpool player who went into Sunday on four yellow cards, with Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo also at risk of suspension.

They each knew one more booking against Man United would earn a one-match ban, after which the threshold is lifted to 10 bookings from matchday 20.

Any player booked 10 times in the first 32 games of the season will be banned for two fixtures, regardless of whether or not they have already served a ban for five cautions.

Unlike red cards, a suspension for reaching the yellow card threshold can only be served in the Premier League and not the upcoming domestic cup games.