Diogo Jota has described how “happy” Liverpool’s players are for Federico Chiesa after scoring his first goal for the club.

The Italian has had a tough opening half-season to his Reds career, not yet starting a single Premier League game and struggling to make an impact.

Chiesa enjoyed his best moment yet in a Liverpool shirt on Saturday, however, firing home in front of the Kop to complete a 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley.

Jota also found the net, and speaking to Liverpoolfc.com after the game, he admitted he and his teammates’ happiness for Chiesa.

“Everyone is very happy for him,” Jota said.

“Obviously he didn’t have much game time since he arrived, but we can see every time he’s on the pitch he looks dangerous.

“He can score and luckily for us and for him he did that today. It’s another one to build up.”

Seeing Chiesa open his Liverpool account was a lovely moment, considering what a hard time he has had at Anfield to date.

The winger has undeniable quality, as he showed during Euro 2020 when he helped inspire Italy to glory, scoring twice in the tournament.

If Chiesa can rid himself of the injury and fitness issues, he could prove to be a hugely important squad player between now and the end of the season.

Mohamed Salah will need a breather at times, in order to risk burnout later in the campaign, and he could be an invaluable backup option on the right flank.

Slot has described Chiesa’s goal on Saturday as “definitely a good next step” for him, and it’s now a case of him kicking on.

It is clear that Liverpool’s player are delighted for him, with Alexis Mac Allister‘s brilliant reaction to his goal captured on social media.

Chiesa has been linked with a shock exit from Liverpool in January, but there would be little sense in that, in terms of how it would affect the squad depth at Slot’s disposal.

On this evidence, admittedly against League Two opposition, there is plenty more to come for him in the coming months and beyond.