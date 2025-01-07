In-stadium announcements by referees will be made following some VAR checks in this season’s Carabao Cup semi-finals, starting at the Arsenal v Newcastle tie on Tuesday night.

What is happening?

For the first time ever in the English domestic game, crowds inside stadiums and viewers watching at home will hear referees announce final decisions after they have been advised to go to the pitchside monitor by the VAR, or upon the conclusion of factual matters checked by the VAR without an on-field review such as accidental handball by a goalscorer or offside judgements.

The trial forms part of a broader commitment to transparency from Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) including providing greater clarity and understanding around key decisions.

What will referees say?

The officials will not have a hard and fast template to work to, but the announcements will definitely include what offence has (or has not) been committed and by which player, and what the final decision is.

What about incidents which the VAR checks, but which do not result in the referee being sent to the screen?

If the VAR sticks with an on-field decision – a penalty award or a red card for example – there will be no announcement. However, there will be an announcement if the ref sticks with a decision after being advised to check it on the monitor.

How have referees prepared for the trial?

Officials have been preparing for the possible implementation of in-stadium VAR announcements for an extended period of time, including at training camps and via a series of match-related exercises in the stadiums of professional clubs.

Will we hear the interaction between referees and VARs in coming to a decision?

No. Broadcasting this live audio is currently forbidden by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) which sets the game’s laws at the global level.

How will this differ, if at all, from the information provided to spectators on big screens inside stadiums?

The intention is simply to provide a more human touch to the process rather than provide anything extra. Replays will be shown of overturned incidents on the big screen in these Carabao Cup ties, as they are in Premier League matches.

Where has this approach been used before?

The biggest stage used so far for this trial was the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, with world governing body FIFA having been the first to trial it in its competitions.

Other associations and leagues have now been offered the opportunity to trial, with the Australian A-League and Portugal’s Primeira Liga among those to take up that offer.

Who are the referees for this week’s first legs?

John Brooks will be in charge for the Arsenal v Newcastle match, with Michael Salisbury the VAR. Stuart Attwell is the referee for the Tottenham v Liverpool match on Wednesday, with Paul Tierney the VAR.

How else will VAR decisions be communicated in the Carabao Cup?

The EFL Comms account on X will also provide updates, similar to those issued by the @PLMatchCentre account during Premier League fixtures.