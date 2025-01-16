Jurgen Klopp has, perhaps in jest, perhaps not, invited every Liverpool player and staff member to a party at his home in Majorca if the club is awarded any titles stripped of Man City.

The verdict on the Premier League‘s case against Man City, which involves 130 financial charges, is expected to be released in the near future.

While the results of a hearing – which covers financial irregularities from 2009/10 to 2017/18 – are as yet unknown, if found guilty the Manchester club could face major punishment including significant points deductions and being stripped of titles won during the period of their breaches.

That means Liverpool could technically be awarded the title for the 2013/14 season, and if further investigations took place to cover the 2018/19 and 2021/22 seasons, all of which saw the Reds finish second to Man City.

If that is the case, Klopp revealed on Tuesday that he would invite all of his former players and staff to celebrate in style at his villa in Majorca.

“Should [Man City be punished]? I don’t say anything about that,” he told journalists at a press conference to mark the start of his work as Red Bull’s Global Head of Football.

“But if it would, we had this discussion when we left.

“I’m not a lot in Majorca right now, but if it would happen I told all the people who won it, just book a flight, I’ll buy the beer.

“Whatever we have to celebrate we would do it. Good weather, stuff like this, we would have our own parade in my garden!”

Clearly, it dawned on Klopp in realtime how his words would be interpreted, continuing: “Oh god, what a headline…

“We will see. I didn’t follow it at all. I’m really surprised you tell me [the verdict is] that close. Two months, wow, let’s see.”

With Klopp’s two hypothetical title wins coming in 2018/19 and 2021/22, there would be a total of 30 different players eligible for at least one Premier League winner’s medal.

Fourteen of those would be awarded both, while nine would be winning the Premier League for the first time with Liverpool, those being Harvey Elliott, Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz, Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago, Diogo Jota, Daniel Sturridge, Caoimhin Kelleher and Simon Mignolet.

The hearing over Man City‘s 130 charges concluded in December, though given the likelihood of any appeal a final verdict is not likely until after the start of next season.

Klopp and his players may need to put any party plans on hold then, even if they are awarded those titles this year!