Kaide Gordon is to be recalled from his spell at Norwich, as fellow youngster Calvin Ramsay prepares for a new loan club in January.

Having started just one Championship game since moving to Norwich in the summer, Gordon is to have his loan spell cut short, reports the Athletic‘s James Pearce.

The journalist wrote that Gordon will return “this week and the plan is to fix up another loan for the second half of the season with a number of Football League clubs having already registered interest in securing his services.”

The 20-year-old’s loan move was supposed to last all season but Norwich hasn’t gone to plan, with the winger playing just 177 minutes all season and starting just once in the Championship.

He scored one goal in a 4-0 win over Hull but has hardly had a look in under manager Johannes Hoff Thorup.

In December, the coach said: “The ideal scenario was that he was in the starting line-up every weekend. That is not the situation at the moment.

“We try to develop him, improve him, have talks with him and treat him like one of the others as we are, of course, supposed to do.”

Gordon was an unused substitute in Norwich‘s 4-0 FA Cup defeat to Brighton at home on Saturday.

Calvin Ramsay set for loan move

While Gordon returns to Merseyside, temporarily anyway, Ramsay is leaving.

The right-back spent the first half of the season at Wigan with Liverpool teammate Luke Chambers, but the Scotsman found himself out of favour for the Latics.

Liverpool decided to recall 21-year-old and he is now to leave for Kilmarnock, confirmed Pearce after the Daily Record reported as such.

Ramsay started the season involved usually from the bench boss Shaun Maloney, but as his spell went on, it became increasingly clear he was no longer in the manager’s plans.

Left out of the matchday squad for nine League One fixtures in a row, he returned to Liverpool last week.

The likelihood now is that his long-term future will be away from Anfield, with the decision made for Arne Slot to not even run the rule over the £4.2 million right-back upon his arrival as head coach in the summer.