Liverpool will be in the market for a new left-back and Bournemouth may have opened the door to a pursuit of Milos Kerkez after they completed the signing of Julio Soler.

With Andy Robertson struggling to be the consistent force he once was and Kostas Tsimikas not proving to be his natural successor, the left-back position needs to be addressed.

Liverpool have been credited with interest in Bournemouth‘s Kerkez, with Hungarian outlet M4 Sport previously reporting that “the parties are indeed in negotiations.”

Current sporting director Richard Hughes oversaw his signing during his time with the Cherries last summer, and the 21-year-old fits the profile for age and experience.

He has over 130 senior appearances for club and country but has also been strongly linked to Man United – who will also be aware of the potential opening after Bournemouth‘s latest signing.

On Tuesday, the Cherries announced the arrival of 19-year-old left-back Soler in a deal that could be worth up to £11.5 million.

The Reds were claimed to have asked about Soler over the summer as they assessed the left-back market, but he will have likely been viewed as a project signing.

According to the Times‘ Peter Rutzler, Liverpool remain “admirers” of Kerkez but Bournemouth “will not sanction” any departure for a senior player in the January window.

Soler “is seen internally as a move towards ensuring the club have two competitive players in each position,” but, as we know, every player has their price.

We have constantly heard that the club will be “opportunistic” in the market and with Kerkez not short of potential suitors, this certainly presents itself as a chance for Liverpool to test Bournemouth‘s resolve.

Hughes knows the Cherries rather well, few would be opposed to him opening his contact book to make an approach for a player Arne Slot will be aware of, as Kerkez played 57 times for the Netherlands’ AZ Alkmaar.

What has Slot said?

On the same day that Bournemouth announced their signing, Slot reiterated that Liverpool are unlikely to make any signings this month but remain open to opportunities.

“It would be a bit weird if I said during the summer break that we’re very happy with the team and then I told you something completely different now,” Slot said.

“But you always look at the market, this club has always looked at the market, we did this with the goalkeeper (Giorgi Mamardashvili) who we don’t even have at the moment.

“If there’s a chance in the market then this club always tries to bring that chance in, but the team is in a good place.

“Unfortunately Joe Gomez is injured, that means we go from four centre-backs back to three. But he will be back in a few weeks.

“Very happy with the team and I think they deserve that trust from the club and from me if you look at the performances over the last half a season.”