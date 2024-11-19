Liverpool have increasingly been linked to Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, but who is he and what could he offer Arne Slot‘s side?

Transfer targets are never off the news agenda, and in recent days we have seen the Reds linked to Kerkez, with a report in Hungary claiming that “the parties are indeed in negotiations.”

Liverpool are expected to be in the market for a left-back in 2025, with Andy Robertson turning 31 in March and Kostas Tsimikas approaching 29.

A long-term option will be sought after, and with Kerkez’s name now emerging, let’s take a closer look at what he could offer.

Who is Milos Kerkez?

Age: 21

Height: 5’9″ (1.8m)

Nationality: Hungarian

Kerkez’s career so far has taken him from Serbia to Austria, Hungary and Italy in his youth career to the Netherlands and now the Premier League as a full-time professional.

He joined Bournemouth last summer from AZ Alkmaar for a reported fee in the region of £15 million – Liverpool had been credited with interest at the time.

The Reds’ current sporting director Richard Hughes oversaw the transfer of the young left-back, who has amassed 119 senior games at club level to date.

Kerkez was born in Serbia but chose to represent Hungary as a teenager, and he has since gone on to play 21 times for the latter, lining up alongside Dominik Szoboszlai in each of his appearances.

The 21-year-old has scored five goals and notched 15 assists in his career for club and country to date.

The left-back was previously on the books at AC Milan but left because he “wanted to play,” a nod to his character. He also said of himself that he “just can’t sit still, I’m full of energy.”

Kerkez likes to take up advanced positions on the left and run at the opposition, quite in keeping with how he describes himself!

Strengths and weaknesses

According to FBRef, Kerkez is in the 88th percentile against other full-backs for percentage of dribblers tackled and 75th for progressive carries.

He also averages 1.67 touches in the penalty box (66th percentile), a figure which has, understandably, decreased during his time with Bournemouth. Prior to his move, he averaged 2.35 touches.

Nevertheless, the numbers show Kerkez’s proclivity for taking up attacking positions, but that he is also just as adept at successfully stopping the opposition when they run at him.

Robbie Mustoe, former Middlesbrough midfielder now turned commentator, said of Kerkez: “He’s one of them that looks really comfy going forward, really good left foot, but defence too.

“If you just watch the way he plays, he’s got a bit of fire in his belly and he is kind of an aggressive defender as well.

“I had a quick look down the top of the Premier League table looking at their left-backs, I don’t think there’s many better than this guy.”

Assessing the 21-year-old after his two assists in Bournemouth‘s win against Man City earlier this month, Mustoe predicted that in the next year or two he will be at a top-four club.

He is, understandably, not the finished product having only just turned 21. Kerkez is raw and has improvements to make.

Notably, his disposal efficiency needs to be improved as he ranks in the 37th percentile for pass completion, while he is also not strong in the air and is guilty of holding the ball too long.

Traits that Slot could certainly address.

Fitting in at Liverpool

As abovementioned, Robertson and Tsimikas are either over the age of 30 or edging ever closer, and the left-back role will need an injection of youth in the near future.

Liverpool have the likes of Luke Chambers, Owen Beck and Calum Scanlon on their lists, and they each had a chance to impress Arne Slot during pre-season before heading out on loan – though Chambers and Scanlon are currently injured.

All have their upside but, as Mustoe noted, Kerkez “looks like Robertson at his peak. Good going forward and an aggressive defender.”

It is a move away from the hybrid defender we have seemingly targeted and been linked to in recent years, one who can play comfortably at centre-back alongside his left-back duties.

Kerkez, though, does appear to be an exciting emerging talent and he will have two seasons of Premier League experience under his belt come May – invaluable when it comes to settling in.

There is an opening for a left-back to usurp Robertson as first-choice, which Tsimikas himself has been threatening, and Kerkez could certainly be a contender if they can prise him away from Dean Court for the right price.