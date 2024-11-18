Much of Liverpool’s off-field focus has centred around the three contracts that are yet to be renewed, but there is growing noise over a pursuit of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

The 21-year-old joined the Cherries last summer from AZ Alkmaar – a side Arne Slot knows well from the Netherlands – for a reported fee of around £15 million.

It was a signing that Liverpool’s current sporting director Richard Hughes oversaw before making the move to Merseyside.

The Reds were credited with interest in the youngster at the time, but with Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas at Anfield and Kerkez seeking regular playing time in the Premier League, he made the move to the south coast.

Kerkez, teammates with Dominik Szoboszlai for Hungary, has been highly impressive for Andoni Iraola’s side, catching the eye with two assists in their win over Man City recently.

Born in Serbia, he joined AZ in January 2022, having starting his career in AC Milan‘s youth set-up after reportedly being spotted by the legendary Paolo Maldini at a youth tournament.

He made 52 appearances in his first full season in Holland, meaning Slot will certainly be aware of his talents.

Now, Liverpool are widely expected to move for a left-back in 2025, with Robertson approaching 31 and Tsimikas turning 29 next summer, with Kerkez one of several youngsters who have been linked as the long-term option for the role.

Hungarian outlet M4 Sport have reported that “the parties are indeed in negotiations.”

While far from the finished product at just 21, Kerkez would be a signing that could somewhat mirror that of when the club signed Robertson as a 23-year-old raw player with Premier League experience.

He’s made 21 appearances for the Hungary national team, but missed their games during this international break with a knee issue.

Man United are also credited with interest in the player.

Other left backs linked with a move to Anfield include Wolves‘ Rayan Ait-Nouri, Argentine Julio Soler and Ajax’s Jorrel Hato – all of which suit a similar profile of young player.