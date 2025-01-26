Liverpool maintained their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League while one of their mid-season rivals fell off, in a big warning for next weekend.

The Reds got the job done at Anfield as they easily dispatched of Ipswich, with their 4-1 win keeping them six points clear of Arsenal, who themselves won 1-0 at Wolves.

But elsewhere in the Premier League, Nottingham Forest suffered only their fifth defeat in 23 games – that coming away to Bournemouth.

Justin Kluivert opened the scoring before a Dango Outtara hat-trick and a late effort from rumoured Liverpool target Antoine Semenyo secured a 5-0 win for the Cherries.

In means Liverpool are now nine points above third with a game in hand, but fans were quick to point out the difficulty they could face next weekend.

After the trip to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday night, Arne Slot‘s side will face Bournemouth – now on a 12-game unbeaten streak – away in the Premier League.

This Bournemouth superteam worries me — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) January 25, 2025

We have to face this Bournemouth super team next week pic.twitter.com/SB8M07Uwe1 — ? (@TheImmortalKop) January 25, 2025

They're unbeaten in 12 matches since the defeat to Brighton. Having a great season and beat some quality sides as well. Bournemouth are reaping the rewards of being patient with Iraola after he began his tenure with a string of defeats after the popular Gary O'Neil was sacked. https://t.co/6ihzCDxlw0 — Red (@TaintlessRed) January 25, 2025

Bournemouth away next week pic.twitter.com/aCVixojNug — FSG OUT (@ShaunlfcT) January 25, 2025

Had thought Arne Slot might want to stay strong at PSV on Wednesday to finish with 100% record in Champions League but that Bournemouth game next week…Rest of the top four already beaten there this season. It’s gargantuan given Arsenal are hosting Man City on Sunday. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) January 25, 2025

Bournemouth next week is going to be massive — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) January 25, 2025

Bournemouth away next week pic.twitter.com/nAYxGBWgsi — Will ? (@AnfieldMagic) January 25, 2025

Bournemouth‘s result kept them in seventh and with Chelsea‘s 3-1 loss to Man City they are now level on points with the free-spending London side.

Andoni Iraola’s Cherries are only a point off Man City in fourth and four behind Forest in third, which highlights the form they are in – having only taken two points fewer than Liverpool in the last six league games.

Liverpool have typically enjoyed their trips to Dean Court, with only two defeats in their history and a 4-0 victory last season, but Bournemouth should prove a tough test on Saturday.

Incredibly, as with both games in the weekend prior, the clash between Bournemouth and Liverpool will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK – a third 3pm kickoff in a row for Slot’s side!