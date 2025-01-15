➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE

Liverpool fans baffled that Mo Salah wasn’t given “stonewall” penalty

Mohamed Salah‘s inability to be given a free-kick is one thing, but fans believe he was denied a blatant penalty against Nottingham Forest.

In truth, Salah was miles short of his best on Tuesday night, seeing one shot cleared off the line but also producing erratic finishing.

The 32-year-old was still heavily involved, though, not least in the second half when he went down in the penalty area.

Salah’s appeals for a spot-kick were swiftly waved away, however, both by hapless referee Chris Kavanagh and John Brooks on VAR, who has previous with Arne Slot.

On reflection, he was clearly sandwiched in between Elliot Anderson and Neco Williams, being stopped in his tracks at full pace.

These Liverpool fans took to social media to show their dissatisfaction at the incompetence from the officials.

Rival supporters will naturally call it bias, but Salah does seem to be refereed differently to everyone else, even his own teammates!

While at the time it didn’t necessarily look like a nailed-on penalty at Forest, for VAR to watch it back and give nothing is baffling.

Salah was clearly taken out by the leg of Anderson, preventing him from getting into a clear goalscoring position, yet play was simply waved on.

At this point, this level of ineptitude is no shock – Kavanagh was awful all evening, for both sides – but Salah must wonder why a blind eye is constantly turned to fouls on him.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025