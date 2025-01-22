Across Arne Slot’s first three months in charge of the Reds they have continued to break global audience records and are officially the most watched team in the Premier League so far this season.

Recently released independent data from Nielsen has seen them reach a cumulative TV audience of 133.8m viewers, more than any other club in the league. This is across the first nine Premier League matches from August to October 2024.

LFC topped the number one spot in Central and South America, Europe and MENA regions.

This growth in broadcast audiences is a continuation of last season when Liverpool Football Club were officially named the most watched club in the Premier League globally, with a cumulative audience across the world of 471million for all 38 league games.

Liverpool FC Hit 200m on Social Media

LFC has also surpassed over 200m global social media followers across its men’s and women’s channels.

This includes the following social media platforms: X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, WhatsApp, Snapchat, Threads, LinkedIn, Sina Weibo, Bilibili, Douyin, and LINE.

The latest figures from Blinkfire sees the Reds exceed this milestone with content featuring players, club partners and most recently Isaac Kearney who’s captured the hearts of many global football fans.

The Reds’ superfan Isaac’s story, which was featured across LFC channels with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk and many members of the men’s first team squad, has now been viewed more than 140 million times across the globe and attracted more than 14 million social media engagements.

LFC were also last seasons most engaged club in the Premier League, registering over 1.5billion fan engagements and also the most viewed on social with 11.9billion and celebrated reaching 10 million subscribers on YouTube – officially the first Premier League club to reach this milestone joining an elite group of YouTube creators with a Diamond Play Button.