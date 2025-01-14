Liverpool have no new injury worries ahead of their trip to Nottingham Forest, but one player misses out through suspension.

The Reds won 4-0 at home to Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, with Arne Slot successfully rotating his squad.

Next up on Tuesday is a far greater test, however, as Liverpool take on a Forest side who have won their last six Premier League games.

Here’s who is set to miss out against Forest:

Gomez is Liverpool’s only injury absentee, with the 27-year-old continuing to nurse a hamstring injury.

His return isn’t close, with Slot confirming that he is still “quite far” away from being back in the fold.

Meanwhile, the out-of-form Nunez misses the match through suspension, having received five yellow cards in the league this season.

The Uruguayan was booked against Man United at Anfield following a clash with Matthijs de Ligt.

Jarell Quansah and Dominik Szoboszlai have now fully overcome illness, having both featured against Accrington Stanley.

In terms of team selection at Forest, most of Liverpool’s starting XI should pick itself.

The likes of Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah are all expected to return, having enjoyed a breather at the weekend.

Trent Alexander-Arnold should also keep his place following a strong display and Andy Robertson is expected to play at left-back.

In attack, Salah is most likely to be joined by Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz, but Diogo Jota is a great option, having scored four times in as many games against Forest.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Nottingham Forest

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Quansah, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Tsimikas, Robertson

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch, Nyoni, Szoboszlai, Morton

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota, Chiesa, Danns, Ngumoha