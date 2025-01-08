Liverpool head to Tottenham for their League Cup semi-final first leg with only a couple of absentees for Arne Slot to manage.

While Liverpool may have struggled with injuries in defensive areas in December, those who were out are now returning to match fitness.

It is just as well, too, given the Reds now face a difficult run of away fixtures with the only real chance to rest players coming against Accrington Stanley at Anfield.

Here is who will miss out for Liverpool vs. Tottenham:

Gomez is the only player who will definitely miss out against Tottenham, due to the hamstring injury he picked up against West Ham on December 29.

Slot updated us on when the defender could return, saying: “He will be back in a few weeks.”

As it is a game Gomez would likely have started, we could see Jarell Quansah come back in to play alongside Virgil van Dijk, with Slot having already hinted Ibrahima Konate is unlikely to start.

Aside from Gomez, Liverpool’s other potential absentee is Szoboszlai.

Because of suspension, the Hungarian missed the Reds’ 5-0 win over West Ham and was also not in action against Man United due to illness.

He doesn’t appear to have fully recovered since the weekend, with Slot saying he is a “doubt” for Wednesday’s match.

The head coach explained: “Yesterday he wasn’t in yet, if he is in today [Tuesday] I would doubt he is available to start the game.

“Hopefully he is in today, but yesterday he wasn’t.”

Slot has the option to remain strong in this game with Accrington Stanley a better fixture to rest players in.

Whether he rotates or sticks with the weekend’s general look, it is expected that Wataru Endo will play instead of Ryan Gravenberch given only Mo Salah and Van Dijk have played more club minutes this season than the young midfielder.

As well as Endo, Harvey Elliott will be seeking game time and could replace Curtis Jones who put in a disappointing performance against Man United.

Up front, Diogo Jota should play, as could Darwin Nunez who hasn’t started either of Liverpool’s last two matches.

• READ HERE: Liverpool lineup options vs. Tottenham with big Trent decision needed

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Tottenham

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Quansah, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Tsimikas, Robertson

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch, Morton, Nyoni, McConnell, Szoboszlai*

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Chiesa, Danns

* Doubtful