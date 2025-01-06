Liverpool are said to hold a “keen interest” in Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, whose relatively low-earning contract expires in 2027.

Gibbs-White has been one of the top performers in a Forest side that is proving the surprise package of this season’s Premier League under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Ahead of their clash with the midfielder’s former side Wolves on Monday night they sit third in the Premier League – nine points behind Liverpool having both played 19 games.

It is an impressive achievement and it should come as no surprise that Gibbs-White’s performances are attracting suitors.

Liverpool are among the clubs to hold a “keen interest” in the 24-year-old, according to the Mail‘s Tom Collomosse, with Newcastle, Aston Villa and Man City also mentioned.

Gibbs-White’s contract is due to expire in 2027, meaning he will only have two years left in the summer and would be in prime position for his current club to cash in.

But Forest’s “priority is to agree a new contract,” with their No. 10 not yet among the club’s highest earners – on around £60,000 per week, considerably less than Chris Wood on £100,000 a week.

“Do not be surprised if there are enquiries for Gibbs-White this month and, even if no official bid is presented, that interest will not wane unless the player commits his future to Forest,” Collomosse writes.

Whether Liverpool would be among those clubs to check on the England midfielder’s availability remains to be seen, though it is likely they could be in the market for a player of his profile in the future.

Forest are said to value Gibbs-White at “well in excess” of the £47.5 million fee received when they sold Brennan Johnson to Tottenham in 2023, and it is noted that they turned down a £50 million offer for Anthony Elanga last summer.

If he stays on the same contract, however, Forest’s bargaining power would reduce – which could open Liverpool up for a move.

Gibbs-White is a hardworking, versatile midfielder who most often plays as a No. 10 for Nuno’s Forest, which would lend himself to the most advanced role in Arne Slot‘s three-man unit.

But he is also capable of operating as a No. 8, a deep-lying midfielder and even on the right wing.

Collomosse adds that Gibbs-White’s “football mentality – train hard, play hard, demand more from your team-mates, overcome setbacks – is at the elite level” and this would no doubt endear to Slot and his staff.

Liverpool are likely to consider offers for midfielders Wataru Endo and Tyler Morton in the summer transfer window.