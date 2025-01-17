Arne Slot has two concerns in his forward line to consider as he sets up his side for Liverpool’s trip to Brentford, a must-win clash after two successive league draws.

The Reds left the City Ground in midweek with a point after going behind early and failing to find the much-craved winner, making Saturday’s fixture all the more important.

Liverpool are the best away team in the Premier League to date with 24 points from an available 30, but Brentford have the third-best home record with 23 points.

Thomas Frank’s side continue to be without several players due to injury and have only one of their last eight games in all competitions, a 5-0 rout at Southampton.

So, how will Slot set up his side against the Bees?

Team News

On the eve of the fixture, Slot dealt the blow that Diogo Jota is in doubt once again:

Jota felt “little niggle” at Forest, doubtful for the trip

Luis Diaz missed Thursday’s training with a sore throat, expected to be OK

Darwin Nunez is back from suspension; Joe Gomez still sidelined

Liverpool’s XI vs. Brentford

After an important cameo off the bench, Jota was shoo-in to return to the XI for this clash but Slot saying, “It will be a struggle to have him on the pitch” all but rules him out.

With Diaz under an illness cloud, Nunez is the obvious candidate to be restored in the No. 9 role alongside Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo – a trio who have started five times together this season.

• READ: Nunez is ‘not struggling with self-confidence’, insists Slot

Liverpool need to be clinical up top and resolute at the back, which could see Kostas Tsimikas take Andy Robertson‘s place after he struggled again in midweek.

The Scot’s commitment cannot be questioned but he’s sadly not the player he once was, especially not when starting twice in one week.

The rest of the side would remain unchanged from last time out:

Tsimikas to start in only change to the backline

Gravenberch, Szoboszlai and Mac Allister retained in midfield

Nunez returns from suspension to join Salah and Gakpo

That would make for two changes from midweek and look like this:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Alternatively, if Diaz trains as normal on Friday and is passed fit, he could keep his place despite his struggles last time out to leave Nunez as the option off the bench.

And although we may have doubts about Robertson, Slot has shown he is more likely to opt for the 30-year-old over Tsimikas, who would then be in line to start on Tuesday in the Champions League.

In the only other tweak, Curtis Jones will hope to be back from the start after sitting out against Accrington Stanley and then only featuring for the final 15 minutes at Forest.

Robertson retained at left-back

Jones returns in place of Szoboszlai

Diaz retained in the No. 9 role

Those tweaks would see the Reds line up like this:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Jota’s latest fitness concern does throw an untimely spanner in the works as his clinical finishing in front of goal is much-needed after two league draws on the spin.

Nevertheless, if Liverpool can rediscover their form at the back – namely not conceding from the rare chances they allow on their goal – three points will be all the closer. Up the Reds.