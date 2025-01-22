Midfielder Tom Hill has joined Harrogate Town on a permanent transfer after nearly 17 years at Liverpool.

Hill has been on Liverpool’s books since under-six level but has now departed with one senior appearance to his name.

The 22-year-old has completed a transfer to League Two Harrogate and has signed an 18-month contract with his new club.

Hill’s only first team appearance came in the Reds’ 5-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Aston Villa, when Liverpool were forced to field their second-youngest side ever due to the senior side playing a Club World Cup game in Qatar the following day.

Before that game, Jamie Carragher lauded the versatile then 17-year-old, calling him a “smashing player and kid,” before revealing he had first watched Hill as a six-year-old at the academy.

That fixture at Villa Park took place in December 2019. However, the first-year scholar was unfortunately unable to kick on due to an ACL injury that required surgery.

Despite his absence, Hill was offered and signed a long-term deal when he turned 18-years-old. After 20 months out, Hill scored on his return to under-18s team in a 3-2 win friendly against Tottenham in 2022.

More problems meant he couldn’t maintain his fitness, although he was involved in 2022’s pre-season fixtures.

“A really good fit for us”

Welcome to Harrogate, ??? ???? ?? pic.twitter.com/IrEXwFIGwE — Harrogate Town AFC (@HarrogateTown) January 22, 2025

Harrogate’s head of recruitment, Lloyd Kerry, said of Hill’s transfer: “We’ve watched him quite a few times this season and he’s always stood out, he’s what we look for in a player and we think it’ll be a really good fit for us.

“He’s an energetic, versatile midfielder who can play across the midfield and off the front.

“We predominantly see him as a box to box midfielder, he’s got good energy, is very good technically and competes well.”

In 2024, the arrival of Arne Slot saw Hill unable to get a look-in on first team proceedings once senior players began to return from their holidays.

While his Liverpool career did not gone to plan, Harrogate will receive a technically excellent player who has the ability to play at right-back as well as in central midfield.

Good luck, Tom.