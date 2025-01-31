Liverpool FC Women have completed the signing of defender Alejandra Bernabe on loan until the end of the season.

The Spanish international joins the Reds from her parent club Chelsea, having spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad.

The 23-year-old made the switch to the Women’s Super League from Atletico Madrid where she won the Spanish Super Cup in 2021. On the international stage, the left-footed attacking full-back won the 2018 UEFA U18 Women’s European Championship before going on to make a senior Spanish debut in 2022.

At Sociedad, she made a total of 31 appearances and scored one goal, including gaining experience in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Joining up with her new teammates at the AXA Melwood Training Centre on Friday, Bernabe said: “For me it’s a pleasure to be here. I know that this is a big club and also I hear the love from outside about this big club, so it’s a pleasure to be coming here.

“I’ve had a look around and it’s so beautiful. I know it has a history and the amazing facilities they have and everything. I think it’s the perfect place…it’s just amazing and I can’t wait to get started.”

Among those welcoming Bernabe to Merseyside was her fellow Spaniard Julia Bartel, who also joined the club on loan in the January window.

“Julia is so happy here. She loves the city and she has told me a lot of places when I can have a coffee and go for a walk.

“I’m so happy because it is so unexpected that we are here together. So now it’s like we have to make a lot of plans and get to know the city and do the tourist bit!”

Speaking about her playing style Bernabe said fans could expect a player full of energy and positive intent.

“I’m the type of person who gives a lot of energy. I’m aggressive on the pitch and I

like to attack and defend.

“I play left-back so I have to run a lot. I always try to give 100 per cent, be aggressive and I like to get crosses into the box.”

LFC Women manager Matt Beard was delighted to enhance his squad with a third January addition before the window closed.

He said: “Alejandra’s a very attack-minded full-back, very aggressive. Good on the ball, a good crosser of the ball.

“She’ll create competition for Taylor (Hinds) and what we tried to do in this window is create competition and depth in the group.

“It will make us better prepared for any injuries we pick up and tactically give us more flexibility and gives me more options.

“She’s a fantastic player and we’re looking forward to having her here.”

Alejandra will wear the No. 29 shirt with the Reds.