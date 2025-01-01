Liverpool start 2025 with a busy January schedule, with the Reds facing eight matches across four different competitions.

Arne Slot couldn’t have asked for a better opening half-season in charge at Anfield, with the Dutchman losing just once in all competitions.

Just don’t mention Nottingham Forest!

Liverpool are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League and are red-hot favourites to win the title, but there is still lots of work to do.

Here’s a look at what’s to come in January.

January 1 – Transfer window opens

On January 1, the transfer madness begins again – with the window open until February 3.

That said, if the summer is anything to go by, there won’t be much in terms of incomings for Liverpool, who will remain opportunistic if not active.

Worryingly, though, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are officially able to sign pre-contract agreements with clubs overseas – though the latter pair are not believed to have any plans to do so.

Sign those new contracts, lads!

January 5 – Man United (H)

The month gets started with a humdinger at Anfield, as Liverpool host bitter rivals Man United.

On paper, everything points towards a home victory, win Ruben Amorim struggling to make an impact in his early weeks as manager.

But form can go out of the window in this fixture, as last season showed, when the Reds failed to beat United in three attempts.

United would love to dent Liverpool’s title hopes – it’s just a case of Slot getting a measured performance from his team, showing their superiority in the process.

January 8 – Tottenham (A)

After United comes the first leg of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup semi-final tie with Tottenham.

The Reds ran out 6-3 winners in north London in December – the scoreline flattered Spurs! – and they will be favourites to reach the final at Wembley.

Ange Postecoglou is now under huge pressure to keep his job, especially after at the 2-2 draw at home to Wolves on Sunday, and another defeat here could spell real trouble.

It will be interesting to see how strong Slot goes after ringing the changes in previous rounds.

January 11 – Accrington Stanley (H)

Speaking of rotation, Liverpool’s FA Cup third round meeting with Accrington Stanley gives Slot a great opportunity to shuffle things around – this may allow a stronger team to be fielded at Spurs, in fact.

There is a romantic feel about this tie, given it is something of a local clash, as the Reds welcome their League Two opponents to Anfield.

Stanley are currently third-bottom of the fourth tier, however, so anything other than a home win would be an almighty shock.

This could be one that sees Liverpool’s youth team players get minutes, including the likes of Trey Nyoni and Jayden Danns.

January 14 – Nottingham Forest (A)

After back-to-back cup commitments Liverpool make the trip to Nottingham Forest, who are defying expectations this season.

Incredibly, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are second in the Premier League table heading into 2025, inflicting the Reds’ only defeat so far.

This has the potential to be a tricky evening clash for Liverpool under the lights at the City Ground, and victory would feel significant.

Still, the Reds are the best team in Europe, so there is no reason why Slot’s men can’t go to Forest and produce another masterclass.

January 18 – Brentford (A)

The Forest game looks an awkward one on paper, as does the trip to Brentford that follows four days later on January 18.

The Bees have excelled at home this season, with only Liverpool having a better record on their own turf.

Rumoured transfer target Bryan Mbeumo will be a threat, in what is one of the trickiest away assignments of the season so far.

Liverpool have had their struggles at Brentford in the past – here’s hoping that isn’t the case this time around.

January 21 – Lille (H)

It feels odd having Champions League group games in January, but that’s how the new format works!

Thankfully, Liverpool have all but qualified for the knockout stages, and a result at home to Lille will hopefully be a formality.

It could allow Slot to shuffle his pack again after a couple of tough away games in the league, giving the likes of Wataru Endo and Kostas Tsimikas an opportunity to shine.

January 25 – Ipswich (H)

Another home match arrives quickly after the Lille game, with struggling Ipswich heading to Anfield.

It is a repeat of the opening day of the season, when Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners, and anything other than three points here would be a big disappointment.

Ipswich can trouble the top teams, having done so for a half back in August, but Liverpool’s quality should shine through.

It will be a first home league game in almost three weeks, so the Anfield faithful should be up for it.

January 29 – PSV Eindhoven (A)

Liverpool end the month with a trip to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, completing the group stage.

Should the Reds have beaten Lille, they will be going for a 100 percent winning run in this phase, which would be a stunning achievement.

Liverpool fixtures in January

First Team

LFC Women

West Ham (A) – Women’s FA Cup – Sunday, January 12, 2pm

– Women’s FA Cup – Sunday, January 12, 2pm Brighton (H) – WSL – Friday, January 17, 7pm

– WSL – Friday, January 17, 7pm Leicester (A) – WSL – Sunday, January 26, 3pm

U21s

U18s

Nottingham Forest (A) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, January 11, 12pm

– U18 Premier League – Saturday, January 11, 12pm Derby (H) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, January 25, 12pm

* All times GMT