AC Milan‘s interest in Darwin Nunez has reportedly cooled, on a day that also saw a Liverpool youngster sign a new deal at Anfield.

It’s been a good week of silencing the doubters for Nunez, following impressive back-to-back performances against Brentford and Lille.

The Uruguayan looks increasingly like he is staying put at Liverpool this month, too, with the Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst suggesting as much.

He claims that Milan are now “almost certain to hold off on their interest” in Nunez until the end of the season, adding that the Reds are “in no mood to listen to offers” for him.

With Diogo Jota out injured again and matches coming thick and fast, it would make little sense Liverpool selling their No.9 in this transfer window.

A decision will need to be made at the end of the campaign, though, as Arne Slot assesses his long-term worth.

Liverpool youngster Alvin Ayman has signed his first professional contract, having joined a £1.5 million move from Wolves in 2024. Great moment for him!

Federico Chiesa has been urged to leave Liverpool by Italy boss Luciano Spalletti, admitting that he is “in favour” of it happening. A strange stance, to say the least

“I’m my harshest critic” – Jarell Quansah has shown the mentality needed during a “tough” season for him. It’s easy to forget how young he still is!

Dirk Kuyt, Martin Skrtel and Ragnar Klavan are among six players added to LFC Legends’ squad for their clash with Chelsea at Anfield on March 22

Joanna Durkan has chosen Mohamed Salah‘s 10 greatest European goals for Liverpool, including the priceless dinked effort at Man City back in 2018:

“The away leg at Man City in the 2017/18 season was as tense as anything, especially when Pep Guardiola’s side made it 3-1 on aggregate – but we never had anything to worry about, did we? “This was a sublime team move from back to front, with Salah picking up where Sadio Mane left off to finish from a tight angle. He didn’t even need to wait for the ball to hit the net, he knew. “An instinctive finish and the celebration in front of the away fans was even better.”

Omar Marmoush has spoken glowingly about Salah after completing his £63.2 million move to City, admitting he is a trailblazer for other Egyptian players

AC Milan have agreed a deal to sign Kyle Walker from City until the end of the season. What a fall from grace it has been! (BBC Sport)

Everton have brought in ex-Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam as their new set piece coach, with Alan Irvine coming in as assistant manager (Paul Joyce, Times)

Brentford have reportedly rejected Nottingham Forest’s bid for Yoane Wissa, wanting to keep him for the remainder of the campaign (Sky Sports)

In-form Forest striker Chris Wood is set to sign a new deal at the club, keeping him there until 2027. What a season he’s having! (Telegraph)

On this day in 1919, Bob Paisley was born in Hetton-le-Hole in County Durham.

He would go on to become arguably Liverpool’s greatest-ever manager, winning six league titles, three European Cups, three League Cups and one UEFA Cup.

Adam Lallana wins a nine-goal thriller for the Reds at Carrow Road ?? 23/01/16 ?? pic.twitter.com/lNrxf0jH7g — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 23, 2025

It’s also easy to forget that Paisley played for Liverpool, too, making 277 appearances and clinching First Division title glory in 1946/47.

Also on this day in 2016, a last-gasp Adam Lallana goal secured a dramatic 5-4 win at Norwich in the Premier League, with Jurgen Klopp losing his glasses in the celebrations.