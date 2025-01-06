Naby Keita will officially join Hungarian side Ferencvaros on loan later this month, and will be joined by another ex-Liverpool player as his manager.

In a Liverpool connection few could have predicted, Keita will be managed by Robbie Keane in the Hungarian top flight this season.

The midfielder is set to complete his loan move from Werder Bremen on January 15, when the transfer window opens in Hungary, but he has already begun training with his new teammates.

Keane was appointed head coach of Ferencvaros on Monday and will join his new squad for a mid-season training camp in Spain on Tuesday.

? Announcement: Robbie Keane is the new head coach of Ferencváros.?? pic.twitter.com/dwr11oGpqY — Ferencvárosi TC (@Fradi_HU) January 6, 2025

There, they will take on German side Preussen Munster and Polish outfit Piast Gliwice in two warmup friendlies, before resuming their campaign proper away to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on January 23.

It is Keane’s second managerial job since retiring as a player in 2018, having previously taken charge of Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv before departing in June due to growing tensions in the country.

The 44-year-old has also held assistant roles with the Republic of Ireland national team, Middlesbrough and Leeds.

Ferencvaros are currently second in the Nemzeti Bajnoksag I, a point off leaders Puskas Akademia FC with a game in hand, with their next league game coming against MTK Budapest on February 1.

Keane’s coaching staff at Ferencvaros will include ex-Stoke throw-in specialist Rory Delap, as well as ex-Middlesbrough analyst Phill Hudson.

Keita has courted controversy since his release by Liverpool in 2023, finding himself frozen out at Werder Bremen having allegedly refused to travel for a fixture after learning he would be on the bench.

His move to Ferencvaros came out of the blue and serves as an attempt to revive his career, which he will hope can be boosted by working with Keane.