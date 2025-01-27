PSV Eindhoven are facing two new absentees and four more out when they host Liverpool in the Champions League, but do so on the back of a table-topping win.

The Reds head to the Philips Stadion on Wednesday night hoping to make it eight wins from eight and secure top spot in the Champions League‘s league phase.

PSV, meanwhile, will be looking to ensure progress to the knockout playoffs at the very least, with Peter Bosz – familiar with Arne Slot after four meetings with Feyenoord last season – eager for his side to test the leaders.

They head into the 8pm kickoff on the back of a 3-2 win over NAC Breda in the Eredivisie – which kept them top of the Dutch top flight.

Bosz made just one change from the 3-2 victory over Red Star four days previous.

That came with former Dortmund, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich and Tottenham winger Ivan Perisic currently ineligible for the Champions League and therefore rotated in for domestic games.

PSV XI vs. NAC Breda: Benitez; Ledezma, Flamingo, Boscagli (Obispo 79′), Junior; Schouten, Veerman; Bakayoko (Bajraktarevic 79′), Til (Saibari 69′), Perisic; De Jong (Pepi 79′)

Perisic replaced Netherlands international Noa Lang in the side at the weekend and that swap will almost certainly be reversed against Liverpool.

At least one more change will be required with centre-back Ryan Flamingo – who has played more minutes than any other PSV player this season – suspended after his sending off against Red Star.

Armando Obispo is Flamingo’s most likely replacement in midweek.

Another new absentee comes in attacking midfielder Malick Tillman, out with an ankle injury, while full-back Sergino Dest is still sidelined following ACL damage.

Centre-back Adamo Nagalo and winger Couhaib Driouech are also out with fitness issues, with a total of six players known to be out.

PSV’s latest Eredivisie victory came with a measure of late drama, after it looked like the clash would play out for a 2-1 win with Guus Til’s brace overturning Leo Sauer’s opener for NAC.

Substitute Ricardo Pepi – PSV’s top scorer this season with 16 goals despite only starting seven of his 27 appearances – added a third in stoppage time, before NAC striker Kacper Kostorz made it 3-2 at the death.

Bosz shuffled his pack as the game wore on, withdrawing goalscorer Til, centre-back Olivier Boscagli, winger Johan Bakayoko and striker and captain Luuk de Jong in the second half.

The win saw PSV stretch their lead to five points at the top of the Eredivisie, albeit with Ajax holding a game in hand.

In terms of the Champions League, the Eindhoven side – who will be reunited with Cody Gakpo on Wednesday – need victory to guarantee a spot in the knockout playoffs.

Expected PSV XI vs. Liverpool: Benitez; Ledezma, Obispo, Boscagli, Junior; Schouten, Veerman; Bakayoko, Til, Lang; De Jong