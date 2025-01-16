A Saudi Pro League club are reportedly readying an offer for Mo Salah, in the latest concerning update over the future of Liverpool’s No. 11.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

According to Sky Sports, Al Hilal are preparing an offer for Salah, should he decide to leave the Reds and European football in general.

The reigning Saudi champions are “looking for a high-profile signing to replace Neymar,” whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Al Hilal want Salah to be “one of the star names” at the Club World Cup in the USA this summer, and powerful Saudi figure Turki Alalshikh has posted a mock picture on Facebook of the Liverpool forward in the club’s shirt.

Here’s hoping the 32-year-old’s head isn’t turned by a lucrative move, but it’s another reminder of how precarious his position is.

Sort it out, Liverpool!

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Liverpool are leading the race to sign Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, with contact already made with his representatives

Trent Alexander-Arnold has NOT reached an agreement with Real Madrid to arrive on a free transfer this summer, despite claims saying the opposite this week. Phew!

“We are in a crisis now?!” – Virgil van Dijk has laughed off Liverpool’s supposed title wobble. He’s correct, too!

Almost a year after a documentary on Jurgen Klopp‘s last season at Liverpool was announced, plans for its release have changed hugely. Read more about it here

Liverpool kit leak: There will reportedly be a different crest on every Reds Adidas shirt for the 2025/26 season – the third kit could be an all-time favourite

More from This Is Anfield

Henry Jackson has written about the importance of Liverpool not overplaying Salah this season, with fringe players needing to step up:

“The concern is that fatigue could become an issue if Slot continues to be so reliant on his No. 11. “Salah has started every Premier League and Champions League game this season, with his minutes in the league (1,767) only inferior to Virgil van Dijk (1,800). “In seasons past, Salah’s form has often deserted him in the spring, particularly in those campaigns interrupted by the Africa Cup of Nations.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Kyle Walker has fired back at a Man City fan on social media who accused him of failing to turn up for the trip to Brentford. He’s had a nightmare season and could be off this month!

Speaking of City, Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis is reportedly flying into the UK to finalise his move to the Etihad (Sky Sports)

Brentford manager Thomas Frank expects the club to retain their key players in January, including rumoured Liverpool target Bryan Mbeumo. Saturday will be tough for the Reds! (Sky Sports)

Gary Neville has doubled down about Arsenal set-piece coach Nicolas Jover being the “most annoying guy in football” – for once we agree with you, Gary! (Stick to Football)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1999, Liverpool recorded their biggest Premier League win in history, thumping Southampton 7-1 at Anfield.

Robbie Fowler scored a hat-trick for the Reds, while Dominic Matteo, Jamie Carragher, Michael Owen and David Thompson also found the net.

Liverpool have since beaten that record, however, annihilating Bournemouth 9-0 at home in August 2022.

Meanwhile, Jayden Danns celebrates his 19th birthday today – many happy returns to him!