Saudi club ‘ready to offer’ Mo Salah ‘lucrative’ contract – Latest Liverpool FC News

A Saudi Pro League club are reportedly readying an offer for Mo Salah, in the latest concerning update over the future of Liverpool’s No. 11.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - Tuesday, January 14, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Liverpool FC at the City Ground. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

According to Sky Sports, Al Hilal are preparing an offer for Salah, should he decide to leave the Reds and European football in general.

The reigning Saudi champions are “looking for a high-profile signing to replace Neymar,” whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Al Hilal want Salah to be “one of the star names” at the Club World Cup in the USA this summer, and powerful Saudi figure Turki Alalshikh has posted a mock picture on Facebook of the Liverpool forward in the club’s shirt.

Here’s hoping the 32-year-old’s head isn’t turned by a lucrative move, but it’s another reminder of how precarious his position is.

Sort it out, Liverpool!

Today’s Liverpool FC News

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 19, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) gets past Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Almost a year after a documentary on Jurgen Klopp‘s last season at Liverpool was announced, plans for its release have changed hugely. Read more about it here
  • Liverpool kit leak: There will reportedly be a different crest on every Reds Adidas shirt for the 2025/26 season – the third kit could be an all-time favourite

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 5, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah walks out before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Henry Jackson has written about the importance of Liverpool not overplaying Salah this season, with fringe players needing to step up:

“The concern is that fatigue could become an issue if Slot continues to be so reliant on his No. 11.

“Salah has started every Premier League and Champions League game this season, with his minutes in the league (1,767) only inferior to Virgil van Dijk (1,800).

“In seasons past, Salah’s form has often deserted him in the spring, particularly in those campaigns interrupted by the Africa Cup of Nations.”

It’s clear even Mo Salah needs a rest – Liverpool need his backups to step up

Elsewhere in the football world today

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 1, 2024: Manchester City's Kyle Walker looks dejected during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Kyle Walker has fired back at a Man City fan on social media who accused him of failing to turn up for the trip to Brentford. He’s had a nightmare season and could be off this month!
  • Speaking of City, Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis is reportedly flying into the UK to finalise his move to the Etihad (Sky Sports)
  • Brentford manager Thomas Frank expects the club to retain their key players in January, including rumoured Liverpool target Bryan Mbeumo. Saturday will be tough for the Reds! (Sky Sports)
  • Gary Neville has doubled down about Arsenal set-piece coach Nicolas Jover being the “most annoying guy in football” – for once we agree with you, Gary! (Stick to Football)

Liverpool FC: On this day

Liverpool's Robbie Fowler celebrates after scoring a goal for Liverpool during their FA Carling Premiership clash against Southampton at Anfield. Liverpool won the match 7-1. 16-Jan-1999 (David Kendall/PA Archive/PA Images)

On this day in 1999, Liverpool recorded their biggest Premier League win in history, thumping Southampton 7-1 at Anfield.

Robbie Fowler scored a hat-trick for the Reds, while Dominic Matteo, Jamie Carragher, Michael Owen and David Thompson also found the net.

Liverpool have since beaten that record, however, annihilating Bournemouth 9-0 at home in August 2022.

Meanwhile, Jayden Danns celebrates his 19th birthday today – many happy returns to him!

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




