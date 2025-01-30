Steven Gerrard has departed his management job at Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq after 18 months in charge, following a run of poor performances.

Al Ettifaq have endured a disappointing spell of late, sitting 12th in the Saudi league and only five points above the relegation zone.

On Thursday, it was confirmed that Gerrard has left his role as manager, explaining his reasoning for the decision in a statement.

“After careful consideration, the club and I have mutually agreed to part ways,” Gerrard wrote.

“This was not an easy decision, but sometimes in football, things don’t work out as planned. The Saudi Pro League is a tough and competitive league, and I have nothing but respect for the players and staff who give their all every day.

“I want to sincerely thank everyone at the club for their support and hard work. Football in Saudi Arabia is moving in the right director, and I’ll always appreciate my time here. Wishing the team and the fans nothing but success moving forward.”

It is not yet known if ex-Liverpool coach Michael Beale, who only joined Gerrard’s coaching staff in November, will also depart, but it would be a surprise if he didn’t.

Meanwhile, Al Ettifaq released a statement of their own, thanking the 44-year-old for the “firm foundations he helped build,” adding that he “changed the club for the better.”

Gerrard managed Al Ettifaq on 55 occasions in total, only winning 19 games, drawing 16 and losing the other 20.

Prior to his stint in Saudi Arabia, he oversaw 40 games in charge at Aston Villa, winning 13 times but being sacked in October 2022.

Now, the former Liverpool captain will have to reassess his options, as potentially looks to get back into managing in England.

Unlike his playing days, the jury remains out on Gerrard’s managerial expertise, even though he did win the Scottish Premiership title with Rangers in 2020/21.