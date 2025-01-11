Liverpool are into the draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup, after a 4-0 victory over Accrington Stanley that saw goals from Federico Chiesa and Jayden Danns.

A much-changed Reds side cruised through their third-round tie against League Two opposition, ensuring their progress to the next stage.

Chiesa and Danns added the gloss on the afternoon having come off the bench, after a first half kicked off by efforts from Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It was a result most will have predicted beforehand, with Arne Slot‘s side living up to the billing as they aim to continue their outstanding season so far.

When is the FA Cup fourth round draw?

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup will take place shortly after Arsenal vs. Man United on Sunday, January 12.

That game kicks off at 3pm, meaning the draw can be expected to be held at around 5pm – unless the tie at the Emirates goes to extra time.

It will be broadcast live on BBC One with Martin Keown and Mark Schwarzer pulling the balls out of the hat.

Liverpool are ball number 10.

Who else is in the draw?

The list is as yet incomplete, but the following sides are already through to the fourth round:

Cardiff

Fulham

Everton

Wycombe

Aston Villa

Wolves

Blackburn

Birmingham

Liverpool

Those nine teams will be joined by 23 more from the following:

Southampton/Swansea

Arsenal/Man United

Exeter/Oxford

Leyton Orient/Derby

Reading/Burnley

Norwich/Brighton

Man City/Salford

Millwall/Dagenham & Redbridge

Preston/Charlton

Chelsea/Morecambe

Bournemouth/West Brom

Mansfield/Wigan

Tamworth/Tottenham

Hull/Doncaster

Sunderland/Stoke

Leicester/QPR

Brentford/Plymouth

Coventry/Sheffield Wednesday

Newcastle/Bromley

Leeds/Harrogate

Nottingham Forest/Luton

Ipswich/Bristol Rovers

Crystal Palace/Stockport

When will the FA Cup fourth round take place?

Ties for the fourth round of the FA Cup will be held in the week commencing February 3.

With Liverpool hosting Tottenham in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Thursday, February 6, their FA Cup tie is likely to be played on Sunday, February 9.

However, the rescheduled Merseyside derby was expected to be confirmed for Tuesday, February 11, with the Reds facing a fixture pileup either way.

The FA Cup final will take place at Wembley on Saturday, May 17.