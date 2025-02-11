The winter transfer window is now closed and while there was little in terms of business at Liverpool, a number of former players moved clubs mid-season.

Deadline day came and went with little movement for Liverpool, with only a handful of youngsters switching clubs and mostly on loan.

All told, the Reds completed eight deals in the winter window and, despite offers for the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Doak and Tyler Morton, there were no changes at first-team level.

Elsewhere in the market it was certainly busier for a number of clubs, while some of those previously on the books at Liverpool also found new homes.

The following former Liverpool players all completed transfers in the winter window:

Naby Keita – Ferencvaros – Loan

– Ferencvaros – Loan Loris Karius – Schalke – Free

– Schalke – Free Arthur Melo – Girona – Loan

– Girona – Loan Jordon Ibe – Hungerford Town – Free

– Hungerford Town – Free Jonjo Shelvey – Burnley – Free

– Burnley – Free Layton Stewart – FC Thun – Loan

– FC Thun – Loan Jordan Rossiter – Oldham – Loan

– Oldham – Loan Bobby Adekanye – Amed SFK – Undisclosed

– Amed SFK – Undisclosed MK Williams – Barrow – Free

– Barrow – Free Tony Gallacher – Hamilton Academical – Free

– Hamilton Academical – Free Abdi Sharif – Aberystwyth Town – Free

Among the headline movers is Naby Keita, who eventually finalised a move away from Werder Bremen having been frozen out of the German club after accusations of unprofessionalism.

Keita agreed to join Hungarian club Ferencvaros – now managed by Robbie Keane – on loan in December, with his transfer becoming official at the start of their transfer window.

Another to have finalised a move after time in the wilderness is Loris Karius, who signed a short-term deal with 2.Bundesliga outfit Schalke, months after his release by Newcastle.

To continue the trend of those with flagging reputations, midfielder Arthur swapped Juventus for Girona on loan, linking up with Liverpool’s one-time Champions League opponents as part of the City Football Group stable.

Jordon Ibe followed up a brief spell with Hayes & Yeading United to pen terms with seventh-tier club Hungerford Town, making his debut in a 1-0 win over Havant & Waterlooville.

There was one in, one out in Turkey as Jonjo Shelvey was released by Eyupspor before joining Burnley on a free, while former academy winger Bobby Adekanye joined Amed SFK.

Five other youth graduates swapped clubs, with Layton Stewart moving to FC Thun on loan from Preston and Jordan Rossiter swapping Shrewsbury for Oldham for the rest of the season.

MJ Williams (Barrow), Tony Gallacher (Hamilton Academical) and Abdi Sharif (Aberystwyth Town) all found new permanent homes.