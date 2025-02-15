Liverpool head coach Arne Slot says his preference for being in control “as much as I can” was a reason for his red card against Everton.

The Dutchman has largely been seen as a mild-mannered figure since replacing Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, certainly compared to his predecessor.

Slot’s frustration boiled over at Everton on Wednesday night, however, with a string of poor refereeing decisions going against Liverpool.

James Tarkowksi’s last-gasp equaliser robbed the Reds of two points in the 2-2 draw, and an angry Slot was shown a red card by Michael Oliver after the final whistle.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Liverpool’s head coach admitted he was wrong to let his emotions spill over, also explaining his love of control.

“We are in a business that is quite emotional,” Slot said

“I’m the type of manager that likes to control as much as I can, so if my player makes a wrong decision, I blame myself because I think I can influence that.

“But there’s a part you can’t influence, and that’s mainly also the most difficult thing, if you have no influence at all and then you get emotional, like I did.

“The best thing I could have done was just walk inside, but unfortunately I didn’t.”

Slot is still awaiting a potential ban, having already been charged after he “allegedly acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards both the match referee and an assistant referee.”

Few Liverpool fans would blame him for the manner in which he reacted, however, and if anything, it will have endeared him to supporters even more.

While Slot’s laid-back nature is a positive, he showed just how much he cares at Goodison Park, going through a level of emotions that Klopp would have been proud of.

The boss will now be hoping for a response from his players at home to Wolves on Sunday, as they look to use their midweek disappointment as inspiration.

Slot and his players won’t want to experience that level of heartbreak again, and if they win the Premier League title in May, all will be forgotten.