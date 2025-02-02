Curtis Jones returned from a mystery injury to assist Mohamed Salah‘s second goal in the 2-0 win over Bournemouth, and was grateful for Arne Slot‘s “trust.”

Jones missed two games after being forced off at half-time against Lille in the Champions League, and going into Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth was expected to sit out again.

Not mentioned by Slot in his fitness update before the game, the midfielder was presumed out with little known about the specifics of his injury.

But he made a surprise return to the matchday squad at Dean Court along with Diogo Jota, and was the first player sent on as he replaced Alexis Mac Allister on the hour – assisting Salah’s curler 15 minutes later.

Speaking to LFCTV after the game, Jones revealed that he had “a small injury on the MCL” and expressed his delight at being able to contribute so quickly.

“I’m back after 10 days out, came in and impacted the game. That’s what I try and do,” he explained.

Jones added: “I’m just a lad who loves to play the game. If I start the game, if I don’t, I want to impact the game as much as I can.

“I want to score more goals, I want to assist more goals, I want to help the team even more.

“I don’t just want to be a lad who’s here because I’m part of the team and to see games out. Plus it shows the trust that I’ve got.”

That trust from Slot extends throughout the squad, having made nine changes for the trip to PSV Eindhoven in midweek and then seeing Conor Bradley, Darwin Nunez and, briefly, Wataru Endo come off the bench on Saturday.

“The gaffer spoke about that as well,” Jones said when asked about the impact of those coming off the bench this season.

“We play so many games, it’s game after game. We need the whole squad and I think that’s an important thing about doing well as well.

“There’s guys who need a break, because they’re playing a load of games, they’re coming off the pitch and the lads who are coming on are doing well.

“If you start, if you don’t start, you just know that you’re a part of the team.

“It’s a family thing, you’re winning this as one. That’s what we’re showing, so I hope that it continues.”