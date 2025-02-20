Robbie Fowler has called Darwin Nunez‘s miss against Aston Villa “one of the worst we’ve seen this year,” saying he “doesn’t think about the game enough.”

Liverpool dropped more precious Premier League points on Wednesday evening, being held to a 2-2 draw away to Villa.

While not at their best, the Reds still did enough to win the game, and Nunez missed an open goal in the second half, blowing his chance of scoring the winner.

• READ: “I want to talk to him” – Arne Slot questions Darwin Nunez’s attitude

Speaking on TNT Sports after the match, Fowler’s gave a scathing assessment of the Uruguayan’s miss, suggesting that he lacks a football brain.

“People worry about Darwin Nunez because he doesn’t think about the game enough,” Fowler said.

"It's a really bad miss, probably up there with one of the worst we've seen this year!" Robbie Fowler reflects on Darwin Nunez's missed opportunity against Aston Villa pic.twitter.com/0n7fO6pPSf — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 19, 2025

“If you’re struggling for confidence, you’ve got to go back to basics. You’ve got to get the ball, you’ve got to touch it and give it five yards [away].

“You don’t look and dally on the ball, waiting for someone to make a run so you can play in an unbelievable pass. Play the simple things.

“You always need to go back to basics and do the simplicity of being a footballer, what got you into the position of being a professional footballer.

“It’s a bad miss, it’s a really bad miss. Probably up there with one of the worst we’ve seen this year.

“I’ll try and help him out a little bit by saying Szoboszlai maybe should have shot himself, but he’s played a great ball to him and he’s missed the target, criminally, from seven or eight yards.

“That can’t be happening.”

• READ: Darwin Nunez sends message to Liverpool fans after criticism

In truth, it’s hard to disagree with anything Fowler says about Nunez, who knows a thing or two about being a top striker.

The 25-year-old is popular with Liverpool fans because he cares about the club and gives his all, but Wednesday’s miss was another damaging moment in his career.

While opinion may be split over whether Dominik Szoboszlai should have squared the ball to Nunez in the first place, to fire over the bar was woeful.

Titles can be won and lost in moments such as these, and while Liverpool still sit in a healthy position at the top of the league, there will be a niggling fear that this could be costly come May.

At this point, it does feel like Nunez’s Liverpool career is reaching its natural conclusion, with the Reds’ No. 9 still an unpolished footballer three years into his time at Anfield.

This was one of his poorest moments yet, but it’s worth stressing that he will be more devastated about it than anyone.