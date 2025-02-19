PGMOL chief Howard Webb has explained why Diogo Jota was fortunate not to be booked for diving, after a penalty vs. Wolves was overturned by a baffled VAR.

Jota looked to have earned Liverpool a second penalty of the game when he went down following a challenge from Wolves defender Emmanuel Agbadou.

Referee Simon Hooper blew his whistle and pointed to the spot but the decision was then checked by VAR and, upon review, the official was sent to the pitchside monitor.

The audio of VAR John Brooks and assistant VAR Adam Nunn was released as part of Sky Sports’ latest episode of Match Officials Mic’d Up, with the pair spotting a clear dive.

“Do you think [Jota] kicks him?” Nunn asked Brooks as they reviewed various angles.

“I can’t see a pen,” Brooks replied. “[Agbadou] misses him. [Jota] kicks him.”

Nunn continued: “I think [Jota] kicks him, on that angle there. He actually dangles the left leg out.”

While Hooper had told his VAR that he felt it was a penalty for a “careless foul” he was then sent to the monitor and correctly ruled out a spot-kick.

During his appearance on Mic’d Up, PGMOL chief Webb stated that Jota had attempted to “deceive” Hooper.

“Good use of VAR to overturn a quite clearly incorrect on-field decision,” he said. “I think many people thought this was a penalty at full speed.

“From the pitch level that’s certainly what the referee saw, but of course the VAR looked at it and could see the defender has come past the attacker before there’s any sort of contact.

“It’s not a penalty kick and therefore recommended to review, so exactly what VAR should do: change that pretty crucial on-field decision that was incorrect and make it right.”

Asked why Jota had not been booked and whether he felt it would have been right to do so, Webb continued: “I think the officials got really focused on the need to overturn the penalty.

“Our advice to them will be obviously when they go to the screen it’s not just about overturning the on-field decision, it’s looking at all aspects of it.

“Diogo Jota acts in a way that’s meant to deceive the referee here, simulation, and therefore a yellow card should have been issued.”

Quite clearly the decision was not hugely influential given the game ended in a 2-1 win for Liverpool, but it is interesting to hear Webb’s perspective on a clear dive from Jota.

It is something that should be looked down upon and will likely be discouraged by Arne Slot – but this time the Reds were fortunate all round.