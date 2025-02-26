For the fifth game in 15 days, Dominik Szoboszlai was a powerhouse for Liverpool with his tireless running and goal in the 2-0 win over Newcastle, and he was the man of the moment.

Szoboszlai has been challenged throughout the season by Arne Slot and we have seen the very best of what he has to offer in recent weeks and months, notably in the last five games.

Of the 450 minutes in the last 15 days, the Hungarian has played every single one and contributed two goals, one assists and countless miles as one of the key cogs in the machine.

Quite how he turned up time and time again is a testament to his fitness levels, and he had the joint-most shots (three), the second-most recoveries (eight) and the joint-most duels won (eight) of any player on the pitch against Newcastle, as per FotMob.

The 24-year-old was TNT Sports’ Man of the Match, and you would find few Liverpool fans who would disagree after the reaction online following the latest victory.

He was already known as a hard, dedicated trainer. His father Zsolt instilled this in him from his own playing career and kept him wanting more.. but now training & playing alongside Salah must help. It’s taken him to the next level, he’s seen how much of a cyborg one can become. — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) February 26, 2025

Dom Szoboszlai has always offered plenty with his energy and athleticism but he’s now matching that with his quality on the ball as well. Perfect No. 10 performance from him tonight. — Jack Sear (@JackSear) February 26, 2025

Szobo under Slot is the best we have had in midfield since Gerrard — Living Liverpool (@Livin_Liverpool) February 26, 2025

Szobo’s engine is crazy, every game he’s relentless — ? (@Ifcelliot) February 26, 2025

“Goodness Szobo is beautiful to watch, the guy went from hit to inconsistent to almost flop to amazing. What a player we have. 2-0 scored by midfielders! Remember when our midfielders use to not score and the front trio had all the burden? – King MJ in the TIA comments.

Not exaggerating but this Mac Allister Szobo Gravenberch midfield genuinely changed my life — ? (@karlaslfc) February 26, 2025

Szoboszlai has been marvellous again tonight. He’s hitting such high levels at the minute. Unplayable. — LFC Stats (@LFCData) February 26, 2025

Dominik Szoboszlai vs Newcastle 89% Pass accuracy

2 Chances created

1/3 Shots on target

1 Goal

8/10 Ground duels won

6/6 Tackles won A world class performance from a man that has really stepped up this season. Endless energy, a super talent. pic.twitter.com/OlXG6HfPHM — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) February 26, 2025

“If you can’t appreciate what you’re seeing, the tactical nous, some of the great interchange play, Virg like a fine wine, Mo’s stellar season when most players his age are looking to wind down, then I just can’t help you. Take a bow Dom – an all action performance topped with a goal after he left it all out on the pitch Sunday too. (Trent was good too).” – Speelautomaat in TIA comments.

“Szobo is such a machine… I can’t believe how many times he has nick the ball off a Newcastle player.” – Akie174 in TIA comments.

Szoboszlai man of the match. Couldn’t agree more. Outstanding again tonight. What a player — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) February 26, 2025

2 huge performances in the space of a few days to put us 13pts clear. Every time you ask this team to rise, they do. Dominik Szoboszlai in particular – a phenomenon. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) February 26, 2025

There has been a hunger to consistently see this side of Szoboszlai for some time now, and it is a joy to behold to see how integral he has become for Slot.

A lot has been asked of Liverpool’s midfield and now they have an invaluable opportunity to rest and recover ahead of their trip to PSG next Wednesday, with the FA Cup exit proving valuable for that.

With Arsenal‘s draw at Forest, we can sit on a 13 point lead at the top of the table for more than a week now – enjoy it, Reds!