Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle: Now you’re gonna believe us!

Liverpool enjoyed another victory via the mastery of Mohamed Salah, with a 2-0 win over Newcastle sending the title favourites 13 points clear at the top.

Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle

Premier League (28) | Anfield

February 26, 2025

Goals

Szoboszlai 11′ (assist – Diaz)

Mac Allister 63′ (assist – Salah)

Team news

Before taking his seat in the stands as part of a two-match touchline ban, Arne Slot named a side with two changes from the 2-0 win over Man City at the weekend.

That saw Diogo Jota come back in for Curtis Jones and a return to a more traditional 4-3-3 setup, while Kostas Tsimikas took over from Andy Robertson at left-back.

The bigger news before kickoff came with Alexander Isak missing out entirely for Newcastle due to a groin injury, with Callum Wilson instead making his first Premier League start of the campaign.

First half

Without their No. 9, Newcastle set into a stubborn defensive pattern from the first whistle, but there was a zip about Liverpool’s passing as they dominated possession and probed for space in attack.

It didn’t take long, and after Jota failed to spot a brilliant run from Dominik Szoboszlai through the middle, Luis Diaz made no mistake as he picked the ball up on the left and cut back for the Hungarian to make it 1-0.

• Szoboszlai’s goal was Liverpool’s 100th of the season in all competitions

Szoboszlai was the driving force for Liverpool as they began to make light work of their in-form opponents, while Jota continued to pose a threat with his relentless energy.

The pair combined for another effort just wide of the post from Szoboszlai, with there a growing sense that a second goal was coming for the hosts.

HT: Liverpool 1-0 Newcastle

Second half

A series of early blows to Szoboszlai and Wilson forced a slow start to the second half and the delays allowed news to filter into Anfield of Arsenal‘s 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest.

An almost certainly pre-planned change was sanctioned from the stands as John Heitinga oversaw Cody Gakpo‘s introduction on the hour with Jota making way.

Liverpool doubled their lead soon after and it came via Salah’s 17th league assist of the season, dancing into space and feeding Alexis Mac Allister for a whipped finish as fans sang ‘we’re gonna win the league’.

The Reds were fully in control and Slot would surely have enjoyed what was unfolding in front of him from his vantage point high in the Main Stand, with Newcastle barely landing a blow.

Another comfortable win secured against an opponent considered stronger than they were made to look, Liverpool gladly hoovered up three more points to make it 13 clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League with 10 left to play.

TIA Man of the Match: Dominik Szoboszlai

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold (Quansah 77′), Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch (Endo 77′), Szoboszlai, Mac Allister (Jones 87′); Salah, Diaz (Nunez 87′), Jota (Gakpo 62′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Robertson, Elliott, Chiesa

Newcastle: Pope; Livramento (Trippier 69′), Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali (Miley 69′), Willock (Barnes 68′), Guimaraes (Longstaff 87′); Murphy, Gordon, Wilson (Osula 69′)

Subs not used: Dubravka, Ruddy, Targett, Krafth

Next match: PSG (A) – Champions League Last 16 – Wednesday, March 5, 8pm (GMT)