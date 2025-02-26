After five Premier League games in 15 days, Alexis Mac Allister could not hide how much the Liverpool squad are ready for an extended break ahead of their trip to PSG next week.

In just 15 days, Liverpool met Everton, Wolves, Aston Villa, Man City and Newcastle in the league, accumulating 11 points and extending their lead at the top of the table to 13.

Arne Slot turned to 19 players throughout the run, with three playing every minute and only Federico Chiesa left unused.

After another tireless display in the 2-0 win over Newcastle, Mac Allister spoke of how the players have discussed their draining energy levels as they looked forward to a seven-day turnaround.

“We need it, definitely,” Mac Allister told TNT Sports of the Reds’ gap between Newcastle and PSG.

"Well we aren't mathematically champions, so we're thinking about PSG." Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister aren't getting lost in the moment after a massive win at Anfield

“We were talking and we are a little bit tired. This week it will be nice to get some rest and some days off, thanks to Arne!”

With the hectic run now over, the Reds have the rare luxury of seven days between games after being knocked out of the FA Cup, with their next outing at PSG on Wednesday (March 5).

It will be Liverpool’s biggest gap between games since the start of the year when there was a week separating their trip to West Ham and the visit of Man United.

Two days off for Liverpool squad

Slot’s squad will now have two days off to put their feet up and recover from their exerts over the last fortnight before returning to training on Saturday.

“The players have two days off, Saturday we go back and focus on Paris Saint-Germain, more than we focus on the league table in the Premier League,” Slot explained to TNT Sports.

“I would have loved to play [in the FA Cup] because the likes of Harvey Elliott, Jarell Quansah, Federico Chiesa, for them it would have been really good to have a game.”

Liverpool will travel to Paris on Tuesday after a training session at the AXA Training Centre, before Slot and a member of his squad talk to the press later that evening in the French capital.

With Champions League progression, a cup final and three points still on the line before the March international break, this gap between games comes at an invaluable time.