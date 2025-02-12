Goodison Park will host its final Merseyside derby on Wednesday evening and Liverpool have the chance to break the deadlock and sign off with more wins at the ground over Everton.

This will be Liverpool’s 120th and final visit to Goodison Park against Everton, with the wins and defeats so far exactly level!

In all competitions the Reds have won 41 times against Everton at Goodison and lost 41, so this could prove to be a historic tie-breaker.

The Reds have won only one of the last seven at Goodison, however. That came in December 2021 when Jordan Henderson, Mo Salah (2) and Diogo Jota all scored in a memorable 4-1 win.

A history of draws

There have been 12 goalless draws in the last 59 Premier League encounters between the two side. Exactly half of the last 24 league derbies have finished in a draw.

Nine of the last 12 league derbies at Goodison have finished all-square, with five of the last 10 being goalless – surely there will not be another!

In saying that, Liverpool have drawn 13 times at Goodison in the Premier League era – it is the most they have drawn away to a single club since 1992, along with Man City.

The Reds love a late, late winner

This will be the 245th staging of England’s most played derby, and the 211th in the league, all of which have taken place in the top-flight.

Liverpool have won 99 of the encounters in all competitions, with 77 draws and 68 defeats, while in the league Liverpool lead 82-59.

And we could never forget that the Reds have scored five stoppage time winners against Everton in the Premier League era – Divock Origi being the last in December 2018.

Hat-tricks and red cards at Goodison

The only Liverpool player with a league hat-trick at Goodison Park remains Ian Rush, who famously scored four in a 5-0 win in November 1982.

That match also remains the club’s biggest-ever victory at Everton.

Three Reds have been shown a red card at Goodison: Robbie Fowler (1997, league), Igor Biscan (2001, league) and Lucas (2009, FA Cup). Although, 13 of the last 17 red cards in this fixture have been issued to Everton.

Incredibly, only once in derby history have both teams been awarded a penalty in the same game at Goodison. In 2001, David Unsworth scored, while Robbie Fowler hit the post. Liverpool still won 3-2.

More milestones for Slot’s side?

If Mo Salah scores two, he will join Steven Gerrard as Liverpool’s record scorer against Everton in the Premier League with nine goals. It will also see him record his joint-second ever tally of goals in a Premier League season (23).

Should Liverpool win, Arne Slot will become the first Reds manager ever to beat Everton, Man City and Man United at the first time of asking.

A win for the Reds will also bring up their 100th victory over Everton in all competitions, while three goals will see Liverpool bring up 150 at Everton in all competitions.

Finally, a clean sheet for Alisson will see him equal the Premier League record of most shut-outs in a Merseyside derby. He has seven, one behind Pepe Reina and one more than Jordan Pickford.

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).