Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris has provided an update regarding Liverpool youngster Jayden Danns‘ debut on loan at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats signed the 19-year-old on a temporary basis earlier this week, snapping him up for the remainder of the season.

It is seen as a great chance for Danns to mature as a footballer in a tough league, as he looks to help Sunderland earn promotion from the Championship.

Unfortunately, a back injury has made for a frustrating start to life at his new club, with the striker returning to Liverpool to receive treatment after his medical revealed the issue.

Danns suffered a similar issue in pre-season last year, seeing him miss several months of action and only make his first appearance of the campaign in November.

Speaking about the Liverpool attacker’s debut at Sunderland, Le Bris admitted that the club are handling him with care, meaning he may not feature for weeks.

“We don’t know at the moment with Jayden,” Le Bris said.

“We probably have to take it week by week. He’s still a very young player and it’s fair to say that we have to protect this player.

“So, we will work with Liverpool to find the right moment to bring him into the side.”

Sunderland are fourth in the Championship table currently, with 16 matches remaining, sitting just three points away from the automatic promotion places.

Wonderful opportunity for Danns

Assuming Danns can get over this injury problem in relatively quick time, the next three months are a great chance for him to showcase his talent.

At 19, he has already looked the part for Liverpool, scoring three goals in nine appearances, possessing a natural swagger that catches the eye.

The Championship is a league that can chew young players up or see them thrive, but Danns has the confidence to be a difference-maker for Sunderland.

If he excels at the Stadium of Light, helping the Black Cats return to the Premier League, he will then be primed to return to Liverpool for pre-season, looking to impress Arne Slot.

Another loan move in 2025/26 could then make sense for Danns, given the wealth of attacking options at the Reds’ disposal, further allowing him to develop.

It is nice to see Sunderland being careful with him, though, looking at the bigger picture rather than rushing him into the team.