Jordan Henderson was left furious with journalists in the Netherlands after claims he attempted to force through a transfer to Monaco last week.

Henderson took it upon himself to join a post-match press conference following Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Feyenoord in order to address the media.

His stance is that Ajax were willing to negotiate with Monaco as they are minded to sell their top earners to avoid financial issues – as was the case with Devyne Rensch’s move to AS Roma earlier in the window.

But with the midfielder now set to stay, Henderson took exception to the nature of the reporting in the Netherlands and questions over his professionalism.

“Now don’t get us wrong, I wasn’t myself Thursday, because there was a lot of emotions going on,” he explained.

“I think 99 percent of people, if they knew the inside information, wouldn’t have played the game. Really.

“But people in this room question my professionalism and me as a person, I think it’s bang out of order.

“I’ve got a family. I can deal with it, I’ve had a lot worse than this in my career, but I’ve got a family, a wife, kids, mum, dad, who read nonsense in the media from you guys.

“I think it’s bang out of order. Ninety-nine percent was nonsense.”

It was widely reported in both the Netherlands and back in the UK that Monaco held an interest in signing Henderson before the transfer deadline.

But Dutch sources went a step further in claiming not only that he was pushing for the deal, but also that he had relinquished the captaincy and threatened not to play for Ajax.

He was criticised after their 2-1 win over Galatasaray in midweek having handed to armband to goalkeeper Remko Pasveer, with it reported that the Ajax board had made it clear to him afterwards that they would not sell.

The midfielder said he “didn’t feel comfortable being captain of the team because of what was going on before the game,” adding: “I wasn’t sure if I was still going to be an Ajax player the next day.”

“The only way the move even came about was because of the situation the club’s in, and that’s how far in detail I have to go,” Henderson said.

“I think we all know the financial problems the club have got, how they need to get rid of top earners or make money back financially.

“I think that’s been a discussion ever since I walked through the door. I keep hearing it every other month that I’m getting paid too much.

“And then when the opportunity comes for them to actually do it, then I get the blame and you say that I’m unprofessional and I’m saying I’m not playing, I’m not doing this, I’m not doing that.

“It’s totally untrue. So I know a few people in this room might get their sources from certain people, but it’s untrue.”

One of those sources was De Telegraaf‘s Mike Verweij, who was at the forefront of Sunday’s questions as he attempted to coax more detail out of the 34-year-old, who said “I’m not here to give you details.”

“I come here, I answer your questions honestly and that’s the way it is,” Henderson continued.

“But again, what I’m hurt by is things that were written that were untrue, based on what?

“My image, I’ve been in football 16, 17, 18 years and you’re questioning my professionalism and [saying] I’m trying to force my way out, I’ve said I’m not going to play?

“I think it’s bang out of order, to be honest, and I think it’s people trying to protect themselves. This is why I’m here now.

“Also ex-players should know better to be honest, but Thursday the reason I didn’t come and speak was because I didn’t know what was going on, I didn’t know what was happening.

“So I had the meetings after the game, the day after, and that’s when it got sorted. But now it’s sorted, it’s done.”

The expectation is that Henderson will now leave Ajax at the end of the season, with the former Liverpool captain pledging his commitment to the club until the summer.