After a failed spell at Norwich earlier in the season, Liverpool winger Kaide Gordon will now spend the rest of the campaign elsewhere in the Championship.

Gordon’s move to Norwich offered plenty of promise but ultimately frustrated, with the 20-year-old making 11 appearances but only spending 222 minutes on the pitch.

With it imperative that, after a long run of injuries, he play regular starting football this season, the decision was made to terminate that loan in January.

Liverpool have now finalised a new temporary switch for the winger, who joins Portsmouth for the remainder of 2024/25.

Portsmouth are also in the Championship but find themselves in a very different position to Norwich, sitting 20th and battling relegation compared to the Canaries who are currently eighth and hopeful of reaching the playoffs.

Gordon arrives at Fratton Park following the mid-season departure of Elias Sorenson, and will hope to take up a key role in John Mousinho’s squad.

Welcoming him to the south coast will be left winger Harvey Blair, once a teammate of Gordon’s at Liverpool before his own £300,000 move to Portsmouth in the summer.

Blair has found minutes hard to come by this season and it is certainly not guaranteed that Gordon will fare any differently, with the experienced Josh Murphy and Matt Ritchie starters on either wing.

But Mousinho will need options in a long second half of the campaign, which continues away to promotion favourites Sheffield United on Saturday.

While he was around Liverpool’s first team throughout pre-season Gordon only played once in their warmup friendlies, and it is doubtful that he features in Arne Slot‘s long-term plans.

There is now an opportunity for him to prove himself, however, with it not forgotten how big a talent he promised to be when first breaking through in 2021.

Good luck, Kaide!