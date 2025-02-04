Liverpool are interested in signing a left-back this summer, on a day that has also seen four injury updates emerge.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Writing on Substack, David Lynch explained that Liverpool are eyeing Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez, seeing him as an alternative to Bournemouth‘s Milos Kerkez this summer.

“Andy Robertson is beginning to look less capable of producing his best form three times a week and perhaps better suited to the back-up role currently occupied by Kostas Tsimikas,” Lynch wrote.

“There is well-documented interest in Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, though Girona’s Miguel Gutierrez has also been watched closely.”

Gutierrez was a key member of the Girona team that finished third in La Liga last season, with the 23-year-old also bagging four assists in 2024/25 to date.

It looks increasingly as though left-back will be a priority area of focus at Liverpool this summer – rightly so, too!

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s injury scan results have confirmed great news for Liverpool, with the vice-captain out for days instead of weeks. Back for Everton next week?

Jayden Danns‘ loan move to Sunderland has gone through, with the striker also signing a new Liverpool deal. He is now nursing a back injury, though, which is a concern

Ben Doak has suffered an injury blow on loan at Middlesbrough, in a huge setback for the young winger. He is facing weeks on the sidelines

Liverpool youngster Calum Scanlon’s loan move to Millwall has ended after a serious hamstring injury. Rotten luck for the winger, whose recovery will be spent at the AXA

There’s a brilliant interview with Ryan Gravenberch today – watch it in full here – including him revealing the role Sadio Mane played in him joining Liverpool

Tottenham have confirmed a new serious injury to a player, following two late deals and a failed £70 million bid on deadline day

More from This Is Anfield

Joanna Durkan has previewed a crucial February for Liverpool, including next Wednesday’s trip to Everton in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park:

“An evening kickoff will only lift the atmosphere, one that has already been boosted by the return of David Moyes and three successive victories in the league – trust us to have to play them now! “This is a huge fixture and one that would establish a nine-point gap at the top after 24 games.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Gary Neville has said that Man United are in a “very sorry situation” currently, with Ruben Amorim already losing five home league games. It’s delightful, quite frankly! (Sky Sports)

Joelinton is an injury doubt for Newcastle‘s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg clash with Arsenal. Who would you rather face in the final? (Keith Downie, Sky Sports)

Joao Felix has completed a loan move from Chelsea to AC Milan until the end of the season. His career feels like it’s fizzling out!

Chelsea reportedly attempted to sign Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo in January, but were told where to go! Liverpool have been linked, too (Telegraph)

Cristiano Ronaldo believes he is the “most complete player to have existed,” in a typically modest interview! Lionel Messi, and others, must be in hysterics! (El Chiringuito)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2015, Steven Gerrard made his 700th appearance for Liverpool, coming in a 2-1 win away to Bolton in an FA Cup fourth round replay.

Having fallen behind, the Reds produced a dramatic late turnaround, with Raheem Sterling equalising and Philippe Coutinho curling home a brilliant winner.

Stunning from the little magician ? 04/02/15 ?? pic.twitter.com/wOKhmkTTsU — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 4, 2025

Also on this day in 1978, Ian Callaghan appeared in the league for the final time in a Liverpool shirt, in what was his 640th outing.

The legendary winger remains the Reds’ record appearance-maker – it’s hard to see his tally of 857 ever being beaten!