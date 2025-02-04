➔ SUPPORT US
Left-back linked & 4 injury updates – Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool are interested in signing a left-back this summer, on a day that has also seen four injury updates emerge.

GIRONA, SPAIN - Tuesday, December 10, 2024: Liverpool's Joe Gomez is challenged by Girona's Miguel Gutiérrez (L) during the UEFA Champions League game between Girona FC and Liverpool FC at the Estadi Montilivi. Liverpool won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Writing on Substack, David Lynch explained that Liverpool are eyeing Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez, seeing him as an alternative to Bournemouth‘s Milos Kerkez this summer.

Andy Robertson is beginning to look less capable of producing his best form three times a week and perhaps better suited to the back-up role currently occupied by Kostas Tsimikas,” Lynch wrote.

“There is well-documented interest in Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, though Girona’s Miguel Gutierrez has also been watched closely.”

Gutierrez was a key member of the Girona team that finished third in La Liga last season, with the 23-year-old also bagging four assists in 2024/25 to date.

It looks increasingly as though left-back will be a priority area of focus at Liverpool this summer – rightly so, too!

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 1, 2025: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Dean Court. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Liverpool youngster Calum Scanlon’s loan move to Millwall has ended after a serious hamstring injury. Rotten luck for the winger, whose recovery will be spent at the AXA

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 25, 2025: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Ipswich Town FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Joanna Durkan has previewed a crucial February for Liverpool, including next Wednesday’s trip to Everton in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park:

“An evening kickoff will only lift the atmosphere, one that has already been boosted by the return of David Moyes and three successive victories in the league – trust us to have to play them now!

“This is a huge fixture and one that would establish a nine-point gap at the top after 24 games.”

Final derby at Goodison, trip to City & Champions League draw – Liverpool in February

Elsewhere in the football world today

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Monday December 30, 2024.

  • Gary Neville has said that Man United are in a “very sorry situation” currently, with Ruben Amorim already losing five home league games. It’s delightful, quite frankly! (Sky Sports)
  • Joao Felix has completed a loan move from Chelsea to AC Milan until the end of the season. His career feels like it’s fizzling out!
  • Cristiano Ronaldo believes he is the “most complete player to have existed,” in a typically modest interview! Lionel Messi, and others, must be in hysterics! (El Chiringuito)

Liverpool FC: On this day

BOLTON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 4, 2015: Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho Correia celebrates scoring the winning second goal in injury time against Bolton Wanderers during the FA Cup 4th Round Replay match at the Reebok Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

On this day in 2015, Steven Gerrard made his 700th appearance for Liverpool, coming in a 2-1 win away to Bolton in an FA Cup fourth round replay.

Having fallen behind, the Reds produced a dramatic late turnaround, with Raheem Sterling equalising and Philippe Coutinho curling home a brilliant winner.

Also on this day in 1978, Ian Callaghan appeared in the league for the final time in a Liverpool shirt, in what was his 640th outing.

The legendary winger remains the Reds’ record appearance-maker – it’s hard to see his tally of 857 ever being beaten!

