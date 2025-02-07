Virgil van Dijk‘s goal and gleaming defensive quality weren’t the only reasons fans loved the Liverpool defender’s display against Tottenham.

It is no secret that former Everton players often come in for some stick at Anfield, but that usually doesn’t extend onto the pitch.

There was no love lost between Van Dijk and Richarlison, though, as the pair continually clashed until the latter was forced off just before half time.

Here, we look at the incidents that took place between the two and more from Liverpool 4-0 Tottenham.

A fiery start

The pair clashed early on with Van Dijk using the classic ‘let them know you’re there early on’ tactic.

While the defender’s use of the arm was perhaps a tad forceful, there was no intention of making contact with the face and Richarlison made the most of this.

Van Dijk dismisses Richarlison nudge

The Brazilian appeared to still be taking exception to the challenge as he responded here, only for Van Dijk to nonchalantly dismiss the Tottenham forward’s actions.

Van Dijk misses Richarlison’s hand

Van Dijk again seemed to tease Richarlison as he left a hand out for the opposition No. 9, before swiping it away at the last second.

Whether this was intentional or not remains up for debate, but we would like to think it was a bit of needle from the Dutchman!

Richarlison goaded on exit

While we don’t wish players injury, the way Richarlison reacted to his enforced departure was amusing for the Anfield crowd who couldn’t help but goad the ex-Everton man as he left the pitch.

Kop view of Mo Salah’s penalty

Another game, another Mo Salah goal.

The Egyptian 26th goal of the season with a fantastic penalty into the top corner, and this view from the back row of the Kop gives a great look at how well taken the spot-kick was.

The bench loved the Anfield atmosphere

Enjoyed Macca bopping along to Allez Allez Allez and encouraging Fede to bop along with him ? pic.twitter.com/0cFHVyidkB — Biggies Malls 2.0 (@Biggies_MaIIs) February 6, 2025

The atmosphere at Anfield for the semi-final was fantastic.

This didn’t go unnoticed by Liverpool’s players, particularly those on the bench – Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz and Federico Chiesa were loving this rendition of Allez Allez Allez!

Tony O’Keefe tribute

In late January, Tony O’Keefe, an off-duty firefighter at Hillsborough and subsequent campaigner for justice, sadly passed away.

The crowd paid tribute to him with applause in the 15th minute as the Kop broke out into a chorus of You’ll Never Walk Alone above a banner in his honour.

Rest in peace, Tony.