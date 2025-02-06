➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, February 6, 2025: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool fans will ‘never see a better centre-back’ than Virgil van Dijk

If anyone wants to have a debate about the world’s best centre-back, they need only look at Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk – a colossus, a leader and someone we’re lucky to watch every week.

The captain’s performance was reflective of the scoreline against Tottenham. Dominant.

He set the scene early on with his no-nonsense approach with Richarlison, who could not see out the match and you can’t blame him as he was never getting past the big Dutchman.

Van Dijk was imperious all night long and capped off his night with a timely goal – from a corner no less! – and it was yet another reminder of what offers this side and what we stand to lose.

Less of the contract saga though and more of his performance, which fans lauded after the 4-0 win that sent Liverpool to yet another Carabao Cup final…

“Simply superb. From back to front we were far too good and utterly dominant. Difficult to pick out a player, but our captain IS the best centre-half of the Premier League era.”

Redeye in TIA’s comments.

“What Virgil did to Richarlison within 5 minutes is what most of us would love to do. The proverbial reducer left the lad looking for a way out…”

Speelautomaat in TIA’s comments.

 

And we’re going to Wembley!

“Was it ever in doubt – at this rate, everyone will want Arne to do the lottery for them.

The team managed that game to perfection – explosive when they needed to be without over exerting.

If you’re not feeling this season feels different, what have you been watching: this team has PLENTY of gas in the tank.

15th final, here we come Anfield south – this club loves trophies.” – Speelautomaat in TIA’s comments

“Liverpool are pretty good at footie aren’t they? Back to Anfield South where we should be and more than happy it will be against Newcastle. Too young to remember the 70s and 80s but this encounter will be a blast from the past and in hopes more finals come between us and Newcastle.

Spurs.. well it’s ze Tottenham way innit? Ange mate you are not suitable for the big boys league, what kind of tactics was he trying to put on show today? Absolute abysmal.” – JonnyCaramelo in TIA’s comments

It was hard to fathom what the transition between Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot would be in the middle of the last year, but we’re living the dream right now with performances and results beyond expectation.

Liverpool are heading to Anfield South and Slot’s first chance at a trophy is the first one available, that does not happen by chance.

Van Dijk’s performance was special, just as this season has the potential to be.

